What will happen to the abandoned vehicles in the “Patio de la 66” in Cali?

Everything was ready for the evacuation of more than 3,000 abandoned cars located in the old ‘Patio de la 66’, Brisas del Limonar neighborhood, commune 16 of Cali.

However, after a guardianship filed by the Automotive Diagnostic Center, this management was paused. However, 90 Minutes spoke with

Carlos Paz, legal representative of Yolagir SAS, who requests that said lands be evacuated, in conversation with the 90 Minutes Newscaster spoke about it.

“We rented the property two years ago, we have paid the day of $1,400 million pesos and we have a contract that legitimizes us to have a lawsuit on this property; that it could not be carried out since the cars have not been reiterated,” Paz said.

“We made an approach with the Valle Automotive Diagnostic Center, CDAV, which was not fulfilled and, in my opinion, we feel cheated. As of today, the idea was to be able to materialize the second-hand ruling of an inspector; because a guardianship action was filed that temporarily suspends the activity,” he added.

“The evacuation may be carried out in eight or ten days, since an agreement is sought for these vehicles to leave the property. They neither pay rent, nor do they have someone to guard them, nor a mourner. The patrimony of the Cali people is in absolute abandonment”, closed Carlos Paz, legal representative of Yolagir SAS

the other position

Maicol Rodríguez, lawyer for Yolagir SAS, maintained that the Valle Automotive Diagnostic Center is filing a guardianship action for an alleged violation of due process and requests a precautionary measure.

“Thus suspending the eviction procedure that we had organized for today, with the inspection of the Police, to be able to evacuate the vehicles. We have to wait for the judge’s decision on whether or not due process was protected in the decision made by the Police inspector; and that it was endorsed, at the time, by the Secretary of Government”, emphasized Rodríguez.

“It is not the first time that this center has filed a guardianship against them, well, it has already been several times that it has tried to attack the eviction decision through the courts, however; It has been declared in favor that these vehicles are disturbing and that they must be evacuated, ”he added.

