Home News What will happen to the house that hinders the reactivation of Mío Cable?
News

What will happen to the house that hinders the reactivation of Mío Cable?

by admin
What will happen to the house that hinders the reactivation of Mío Cable?

The Mío Cable service has been suspended for two months because the Italian company Leitner, the parent company that built it, repaired the Cali aerial cable system.

This management was expected to end in the month of March so that the system could become operational again, but a particular event stopped this reactivation.

A few days ago, one of the cabins of the MIO Cable transport system, which connects the residents of Cali with the hillside area of ​​commune 20, in Siloé, was on the verge of colliding with the roof of a house in the sector.

A fact that stopped the tests prior to the reactivation of Mío Cable that was planned for this week and that generated losses of up to 1,288 million pesos.

This situation caused the president of Metrocali, Óscar Ortiz, to notify the Police of the capital of the Valley to carry out the due inspections and thus take the necessary measures.

Given this, the owner of the house in question refused to dismantle the structure; This position encouraged the police inspector of commune 20 to hold a public hearing in which a corrective measure was established that orders the immediate demolition of the indicated roof and a special fine of up to $28 million pesos.

It is important to remember that this structure put the operation of the system at risk and also prevented it from continuing with its maintenance. The clearing is scheduled for today March 29.

It should be noted that the MÍO Cable connects the population of the Cali hillside with the rest of the city, and the community of this sector has expressed its displeasure at the delay in its reactivation.

See also  Aversa, swastikas on the rainbow benches

Comments

You may also like

Atalanta remembers Mondonico 5 years after his death...

They capture a Honduran with packages of marijuana...

La Guajira completes 48 hours of blockades due...

Italdesign, revenues over 200 million and record hirings...

Former deputy Douglas Avilés is found guilty of...

He dies to get his cell phone back,...

More than 90% of the population supports the...

Great accompaniment to the process of councilor Johany...

PRAM 2023 – restoration of a fortified structure

They plan to turn El Salvador into a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy