The Mío Cable service has been suspended for two months because the Italian company Leitner, the parent company that built it, repaired the Cali aerial cable system.

This management was expected to end in the month of March so that the system could become operational again, but a particular event stopped this reactivation.

A few days ago, one of the cabins of the MIO Cable transport system, which connects the residents of Cali with the hillside area of ​​commune 20, in Siloé, was on the verge of colliding with the roof of a house in the sector.

A fact that stopped the tests prior to the reactivation of Mío Cable that was planned for this week and that generated losses of up to 1,288 million pesos.

This situation caused the president of Metrocali, Óscar Ortiz, to notify the Police of the capital of the Valley to carry out the due inspections and thus take the necessary measures.

Given this, the owner of the house in question refused to dismantle the structure; This position encouraged the police inspector of commune 20 to hold a public hearing in which a corrective measure was established that orders the immediate demolition of the indicated roof and a special fine of up to $28 million pesos.

It is important to remember that this structure put the operation of the system at risk and also prevented it from continuing with its maintenance. The clearing is scheduled for today March 29.

It should be noted that the MÍO Cable connects the population of the Cali hillside with the rest of the city, and the community of this sector has expressed its displeasure at the delay in its reactivation.

