What will happen to the rumba on Bulevar del Río de Cali?

The Bulevar del Río, is an unprecedented work in the history of Santiago de Cali that has become one of the busiest places in the city.

Its strategic location has to do with being on the longest urban tunnel in Colombia (980 meters), through which the old Colombia Avenue in the capital of Valle now passes.

In addition to its impact on the urban planning of the city, it has decongested the city, leaving it a vital space that has become a site for culture and recreation.

In this sense, the party on this Boulevard, which became very popular, became an intense debate because this space was no longer public for the people of Cali.

This is in relation to the fact that it has been taken over by local establishments to carry out very massive and dynamic party gatherings.

The mayor of the capital of Valle, Jorge Iván Ospina, at this juncture installed a regulation in this sector.

Many think that this measure was necessary, others are in the antithesis of this position.

Beyond the fact that the majority agrees, some sectors seek the definitive prohibition of this night activity.

What does the Mayor of Cali say?

Jorge Iván Ospina clarified that a specific agreement has not yet been reached based on this decree, clarifying that this activity must be carried out responsibly.

“The issue is that some business owners would like to have their spaces open until later and although we understand their concerns, we think that in order to have a tasty but responsible activity on Calle del Sabor, we should close the establishment earlier, because we could not having the road blocked until 3:00 am The Mayor’s Office is thinking that the maximum time should be until midnight or maximum 1:00 am,” Jorge Iván Ospina pointed out.

“We have not yet reached a consensus, because some of the business owners would like to stay open later. We collect your concerns, but we think that in order to have a tasty but responsible activity in what is the street of flavor we should close the establishment earlier because we could not have the street blocked. ”, He added.

Proposal:

“He is thinking from 12 to 1 in the morning, some are thinking that it is from 1 to 3 in the morning, there is already a distance in the proposals,” explained Ospina.

Cali Secretary of Security:

“The idea is that the decree is in place before the weekend that the regulation begins. This decree proposes some mechanisms and strategies with a differential schedule for the center, which has become an epicenter of rumba in the city”, expressed Jimmy Dranguet.

Asobares:

“We have asked the mayor to have that regulation. It’s very good for all the rumba and especially because of the lack of control that the streets have taken over. We cannot allow this consumption in public space and if we are going to have it, it is to support those cultural expressions, but in a controlled manner”, said Manuel Pineda, president of Asobares in Valle del Cauca.

Given:

Since the beginning of this space, all the services of the establishments of the place have closed at 01:00. It is considered an intermediate zone that business owners will take advantage of.

