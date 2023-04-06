During the last days, the mayor of Cali, Jorge Iván Ospina, expressed that The possibility of generating a transformation in the Mundialista Tunnel is being evaluatedwithin the framework of the planning of the Bulevar de San Antonio project and other works, to improve mobility.

The president of the people of Cali announced that work is being done on the design of the San Antonio Boulevard, an architectural and road work, which seeks to give a new face to the capital of the Valley del Cauca and this emblematic sector.

In this sense, Ospina referred to the fact that they are analyzing a change in the road order of the collapse of Avenida Colombia and Avenida 2 Norte, with the goal of optimizing traffic.

Likewise, the mayor emphasized that the idea was proposed, apparently, by experts, who considered that changing direction could decrease traffic and expand road coverage.

At the same time, he pointed out that there is a second option that consists of “build a bridge that can transport the public to the other side of the river.”

On the other hand, the director of the Administrative Planning Department, Ricardo Castro, supported the idea and emphasized that this proposal, like that of the ‘Paseo de Jovita’ project, is proposed for road development.

“The main challenge is to generate mobility solutions, including the road connection between Fifth Street and the western sector, which today is a point of great traffic impact. In this study, several alternatives have been analyzed in the company of mobility consultants and the idea is to change several directions on the roads of Cali ”, he assured.

Therefore, the initiative is still in the study phaseTherefore, once the designs are in place, which will come from the results of a public tender in which experts in mobility, road safety and architecture, of national and international origin, participate, no determination will be made.

According to Jorge Iván Ospina, this work will allow not only to transform these spaces of the city, but also to generate progress, given that it would be a change in the network of traffic lights, roads and urban beautificationwhich would benefit pedestrians and public drivers, as well as individuals.

The announcement by the mayor of Cali generated various comments for and against the project, however, the majority of Cali residents who showed activity on social networks They expressed that if the work favors Cali, they agree with it.

It should be noted that the San Antonio Boulevard is one of the most ambitious projects of the current Municipal Administration, given that its execution would produce a significant advance in the city, just as the Bulevar del Río was at the time.

