Colombian professional soccer begins tonight, with the match between Bucaramanga and Envigado. Many teams are making the final adjustments to start the championship. One of the moves that generates the most expectation is the final destination of Teófilo Gutiérrez, the star striker from Barranquilla.

The exCali so far has sounded for several teams, among which would be Santa Fe and Bucaramanga. Although there was talk of a possible reinstatement to the Junior, where he was a figure for many years, both the managers and the coaching staff of the ‘sharks’ have already ruled out that option.

The last thing that was known yesterday is that there would be a pre-agreement between Teo and Unión Magdalena. The attacker was expected to travel to Santa Marta to finalize a possible contract and proceed with the medical examinations.

Unión’s main problem is paying for the high cost of the former Deportivo Cali striker. If the parties reach a final agreement, the player could be presented tomorrow, with the idea that he will make his home debut against Atlético Huila.

Teófilo, 37, would play like this in Junior’s main rival, since the classics in this region of the country are between ‘sharks’ and ‘samariums’.