what will the bill be like? — idealista/news

Il Natale it is one of the holidays that most lights up with joy during the year. But when we talk about lighting we don’t stop at the festive mood but we also need to think about bill. Between the Christmas decorations, with the many colored lights on the tree, and household consumption, it is possible to find a decisive impact both on the bill and on the environment. Here, therefore, it is fundamental to understand which energy habits directly influence one’s own Christmas consumption.

Increases in costs and consumption: the bill is more expensive at Christmas

Bill costs have increased significantly in recent times, which is why we worry about the possible energy consumption costs this winter. It is not difficult to imagine that the Christmas period is one of the most expensive, not only because of the cold but also because of the traditions that take root in Italian homes every year.

Already starting from December 8th (and in some houses even earlier), it is possible to find numerous electric lights and decorations to decorate homes, shops and squares. Decorations that remain active for about a month leading to a energy expenditure not insignificant, with a 30% increase in bill consumption. A single string of 300 lights can consume an average of 17 kWh over a single month of celebrations.

In addition to the decorations, it is impossible not to think about the culinary traditions and the consumption they produce. Ovens and stoves they are always lit on holidays, in preparation for dinners and abundant celebratory lunches between family and friends. So as not to forget the subsequent use of dishwasher, useful tools to bring everything clean after the sumptuous meal. Also in this case, energy consumption peaks during Christmas, reaching consumption levels that are rarely reached in the remaining days of the year.

It seems, therefore, inevitable that the first bill of the year is the most expensive absolutely. But in addition to the economic loss that the individual consumer may suffer, even if one thinks about how to save at Christmas, it should be remembered that an increase in energy consumption also leads to an increase in the impact that one’s activities have on the environment.

What impact will the Christmas holidays have on the environment?

Unfortunately, due to lunches, dinners and travel between one party and another, consumption undergoes a significant increase during the Christmas period. The estimate refers to an increase of 6%. CO2 emissions into the environment. Christmas is a holiday that brings the population closer to wild consumerism and the environment suffers the direct consequences.

The problem does not arise only from the festive activities that take place during Christmas, but also from what is bought for the celebrations. It is, in fact, the excessive use of plastics for the production of typical holiday objects such as fast fashion sweaters which are frequently given as gifts in this period, not to mention everything that is used to make the elegant ones gift packages which is customary to exchange. Even the clothes purchased for the festive occasion often come from fast fashion and are worn a few times, on average 3 times, before being definitively eliminated from one’s wardrobe.

Even the Christmas decorations contribute to this sad footprint of festive pollution: the trees decorated for Christmas are frequently synthetic, and therefore not as ecological as real fir trees could be. However, you could think about decorating your home in an eco-friendly way, using recycled materials to decorate your home for Christmas.

All this underlines the need to make the Christmas holidays more sustainable events, by doing hidden purchases and above all thinking about reducing polluting emissions per capita.

Share this: Facebook

X

