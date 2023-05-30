What would be behind the four homicides in Valledupar

When the majority of the population began their working day in Valledupar, on Monday morning the occurrence of four homicides in the city was known.

One of the victims was Eldel Daniel Carvajalino Escobar, found lying on a road in the village of Las Casitas. According to the first versions of the community, the young man had been seen hours before on a motorcycle circling the town.

“They told us that there was a dead person at the entire entrance to Las Casitas, we went and there was the boy. He did not see signs of death from shots, but next to him he had a black bag as if he had been suffocated and a bruise on his waist, ”said a community leader on condition of identity.

The inhabitants notified the authorities and reported that Eldel Daniel Carvajalino did not reside in the village. The National Police, for its part, indicated that Eldel Daniel Carvajalino presents judicial notes for various crimes such as theft and homicide.

In 2021, Eldel Daniel Carvajalino Escobar was arrested as allegedly responsible for ending the life of a taxi driver in Valledupar and was sent to prison. However, he was released due to the expiration of his terms last February by decision of a guarantee control judge.

Some time later, in the month of March, Carvajalino Escobar had also survived the bullet wounds he suffered when he was with a minor in a pool hall.

A RELATIVE

Another of the people who died was precisely a relative of Edel Carvajalino. This is his cousin Julio Alberto Gutiérrez Escobar, 31, who was shot at when he was outside a house in the San Martín neighborhood.

According to the authorities, Julio Gutiérrez was with his partner on public roads and was approached by motorcycle subjects who shot him. He was then taken to the Santa Isabel Clinic where he died from a chest injury.

Authorities have not determined if these two homicides are related.

“When a violent event occurs, each one is evaluated individually. If there is a connectivity it will be known in the middle of the investigation. Today the criminal news was opened for the corresponding investigation with the CTI and the Sijín, who are the ones who carry out the judicial inspections first hand,” said Colonel Luis León Rodríguez, commander of the Cesar Police Department.

THE OTHER VICTIMS

Similarly, in isolated circumstances, Gonzalo Andrés Gamarra Rivero, 32, was murdered with a firearm in the El Carmen neighborhood. The murderers were two individuals on a motorcycle who approached Gamarra on a public road.

Finally, in the Francisco Javier sector, they ended the life of the adolescent Daniel Acosta Fontalvo, who was attacked with shots. The body was found by the community that notified the National Police.

EL PILÓN learned from residents that allegedly in some sectors of the city they had spread some pamphlets in the name of the AGC, but the National Police assured that they had not confirmed this event.

“By the ways in which events occur, this seems to have to do with a matter of reckoning. Two of these cases present notes in the Spoa for different crimes”, pointed out Colonel León.