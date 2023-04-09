The Colombian Geological Service reported that the orange alert remains in force despite the latest reports, but also described what would happen if it turned red.

Although the Nevado del Ruiz volcano is still on orange alert, authorities responded to concerns that could arise if the volcano were to go from orange to red alert after earthquakes and other signs of instability.

According to the latest report from the Colombian Geological Service, presented this Saturday, so far this day there have been 800 earthquakes, a figure lower than the 3,400 registered on Good Friday.

They also claimed that pulsatile ash emissions were still taking place, which was verified by locals and webcams. The foregoing without ignoring that “thermal anomalies were reported in the Arenas crater.” «.

What would happen if I reached the red level?

The entity explained that when it turns red, it is either about to explode or has already done so. Although the weather prevents it from being seen with the naked eye, such detection would be possible thanks to the monitoring equipment found in the volcano.

The Geological Survey indicated that it could take 10 to 15 minutes between initial reports of an eruption and confirmation of the event, particularly if the weather is extremely unfavorable.

The protocol for the chain of calls to the National Risk and Disaster Management System will be activated as soon as the eruption is confirmed. It takes a few minutes for this process.

Although it is impossible to predict with absolute certainty an eruption of Ruiz, the entity added that, in the event that it were more powerful than those of the previous ten years, the pyroclastic flows, lahars or mudflows would mainly occur and would be expected and It would probably affect the rivers that originate from this volcano, as well as a greater fall of ash.

As long as the volcano remains at the Orange level of activity, the authorities advise taking all preventive and risk reduction measures. Additionally, attend to the guidelines provided by the Risk Management Unit, Governors and Mayors.