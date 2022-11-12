Home News What Xi Jinping’s strong order to ‘focus on fighting’ means after re-election – BBC News
image source,Reuters

Xi Jinping said for the first time that the PLA should “focus all its energy on fighting”, sparking speculation about the risk of a war in the Taiwan Strait in the next few years.

Xi Jinping, who won his third term at the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, inspected the Joint Operations Command Center of the Central Military Commission (joint command) on November 8 as General Secretary of the Communist Party of China, Chairman of the Central Military Commission, and Joint Commander-in-Chief of the Military Commission.

Wearing a new camouflage uniform, he delivered a speech after listening to the report, saying that China‘s security situation has become more unstable and uncertain, and he must “focus all our energy on fighting wars, focus all our work on fighting wars, speed up the improvement of our ability to win, and resolutely defend national sovereignty, security, development interests”.

According to state media reports, Xi Jinping also asked the Joint Command Center of the Military Commission to “comprehensively strengthen military training and preparations”.

