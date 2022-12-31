Is there an adjective or word that better defines the closing year than others? Everyone can think or imagine it according to personal experience, but if we are looking for an objective synthesis, the choice is reduced to the perimeter of the themes that they pertain to uncertainty, precariousness, concern.

A year of economic ups and downs that inevitably reverberated on the lives of each of us, from workers to retirees, all grappling with everyday accounts. Whilewe were coming out of the Covid emergency – a context of urgency that has never ended – war broke out between Russia and Ukraine with the consequences that we have unfortunately come to know, in addition to the loss of human lives: the costs of gas and energy, the difficulties of the procurement of raw materials, which have put a strain on the production sector.

An economic precariousness accompanied by a political transition that led to the government relay between Mario Draghi and Giorgia Meloni. In recent days, the approval of the first maneuver of the new executive has been concluded which contains anti-increase measures for families, the pension reform, mortgages, bonuses, but which has seen us discuss more than the Pos and the basic income.

The political scenario is moving, even in the region, next April 2nd there will be a vote for the renewal of the regional council and for some local administrations: Udine and Sacile among the most important. The unknown will be to verify the voters’ participation in the vote, if it will be possible to stem the disaffection and if the choice of local candidates will bring voters to the polls to express their preference.

The future of the region is at stake, which is small and which has made the contrast between Friuli and Venezia Giulia a weak point rather than overturning the perspective and thinking big, making it unique and transforming it into a strength.

His friend was well aware of this Omar Monestier that directing the Messaggero Veneto and Il Piccolo he looked at both sides of the coin, treasuring them and reading the changes in this territory with acuteness. He often spoke to me about it by connecting the points of a reasoning that led us to understand the political, economic and social scenarios seen from Udine, Pordenone or Trieste.

Let me be very clear, despite the difficulties of the moment, Friuli’s identity resists strongly – and whoever directs Il Messaggero Veneto knows the enormous responsibility of the fundamental role for Friuli – but economic and territorial collaboration cannot be ignored to support a system increasingly threatened by globalisation.

Our attention will be maximum on these issues. We will talk about this, the aftermath that has left almost three years of the pandemic, the reflections of the war on our economy, our cities and our territories. We will undertake to tell «the Friuli that makes it» together with people’s problems and those reported by our readers, aware that the issues of the economy and work are fundamental for the growth of a community.

Today we publish the photograph of our region which – excluding the province of Pordenone – has more retirees than workers. We have to ask ourselves what future will be that of a territory which requires health and welfare investments to address the problems of an increasingly elderly population.

The theme of young people and work forces us to write about Lorenzo Parrelli, the 18-year-old student who was crushed by a steel beam on 21 January the last day of the internship as part of the school-work alternation project. Lorenzo has become the symbol of the connection between his generation and the world of employment in a generally precarious economic context. A company that – after a year – still wonders and promises that similar events will never happen again.

The coming year will see us facing new challenges. First of all work and the slow recovery, while waiting for the costs of raw materials, gas and energy to be calmed down to give businesses and families a shot in the arm. The planning and launch of the Pnrr, long awaited but still far from the finish line, include investments that have a significant impact on the revitalization and development of our territory. A significant milestone in front of which part of the bet for 2023 is being played out.

Let me close by recalling the late Omar Monestier. He has been our moral and professional compass for years. His rigor, his teachings, his vision will accompany us in the punctual journalistic reading of the facts that will appear in 2023.