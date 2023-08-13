What you need to know about urban gardens before starting yours

Growing your own food at home can be an easier and more rewarding experience than you imagine. The lack of space and the mistaken belief that it is a difficult practice make many give up having their garden without even having started.

However, many people also put prejudices aside and are encouraged to give home crops a try. For them, there are a few important things to keep in mind to make sure their garden is a success.

To begin with, it is not necessary to have a very large space but one that receives a lot of sunlight, at least six hours a day. Vegetables are plants that require a lot of exposure to the sun to thrive and bear good fruit.

It is important to determine how much space is available to grow. You can start with a small garden in pots or containers if space is limited, there are many creative variations for the accommodation of these as murals, PVC structures or hanging containers.

Before planting, it is important to know the type of soil you have in your garden. Some plants prefer clay soil, while others do better in sandy soil. If necessary, you can enrich your soil or substrate with compost or fertilizer to improve its fertility.

Irrigation is a crucial aspect of caring for your garden. Excess or lack of water will undoubtedly negatively affect the growth of your plants. Make sure you provide the proper amount. If you are frequently away from home, consider installing a drip irrigation system to ensure the process and save water.

In order for you to sustain your crop, it will require regular care and maintenance. Apart from watering, one must monitor the presence of pests and diseases, and take measures to prevent or control any problems that may arise. Pruning and weeding are also important tasks to keep your plants healthy and encourage their growth.

Do not lose patience, growing a garden at home takes time to see the results. Even if you start with fast-growing, easy-care plants, keep in mind that they won’t develop right away. The idea is to relax, be patient, and enjoy the process of watching your plants grow.

A good tip is to consider the possibility of growing your plants organically, without the use of pesticides or chemicals. Organic cultivation is more respectful of the environment and will allow you to enjoy healthy food free of toxic residues. It will be easier to keep pests away in a garden inside the house than in one that is outdoors, however, there are natural tricks, such as planting certain aromatic herbs in your crop, that will help keep parasites away.

The world of home gardens is vast, there are hundreds of tips and tricks that you can learn and replicate. Do not hesitate to look for resources and learn more about this practice, there are numerous books, videos and online courses that can provide you with valuable information to improve your gardening skills.

Finally, the most important thing is to enjoy the process of growing your own garden at home. Connecting with the earth, watching your plants grow and harvesting your own food is an enriching and rewarding experience. Have fun and explore the wonderful adventure of gardening!

