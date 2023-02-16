An income of up to 500,000 pesos per month will have homes in extreme poverty.

This program will allow more than 3 million households to receive income above the poverty line, enough to fight hunger, progressively achieve economic autonomy and access to the enjoyment of fundamental rights.

The transition program has national coverage, but higher amounts will be assigned to households located in 466 Colombian municipalities with high and very high prevalence of child malnutrition, identified within the hunger maps that were prepared by the National Government, municipalities with the highest multidimensional poverty index and PDET municipalities. It will privilege mothers who are heads of households with children under 6 years of age.

The program includes the results and the experience of the extraordinary monetary transfer delivered last December by the entity, within the framework of the Shock Plan Against Hunger: 2 million households, most of which were headed by women, received up to 500,000 pesos to face the situation of hunger aggravated by the winter crisis of 2022.

In order to implement the transition program, Prosperidad Social will adjust the legal, operational and technical conditions of the traditional cash transfer programs that it manages, to begin the transformation to a more robust, efficient system and with greater weight in living conditions and the guarantee of the human right to food of all beneficiary households.

The general director of Social Prosperity, Cielo Rusinque, announced that the first payment will be made in April 2023. From then on, payments will be made every two months within the framework of the current operation. This means that a family can receive up to 1 million pesos at the time of payment.

The proposal of the National Development Plan (PND) “Colombia World Power of Life” is to build a transfer system, which is directed by Social Prosperity; that has a citizen income and an income in kind. The monetary transfer or citizen income will consist of the delivery of monetary transfers to households in situations of poverty, extreme poverty and socioeconomic vulnerability, in order to contribute to overcoming poverty and promote social mobility.

This year’s transition program will support the Zero Hunger policy. It will collect and strengthen, then, the strategy started with the shock plan of December 2022: it will ensure sufficient income for households to access a basic food basket. In order to establish from its operation the purposes of transformation of the National Government, this transition will also prepare the overcoming of welfare, to propose joint responsibilities that allow economic empowerment and the guarantee of the rights of children and adolescents.

The transition program will use the base of households registered in the calls made by Social Prosperity for conditional programs in 2021 and 2022 and indigenous families that until December 2022 received conditional cash transfers. There are 2.9 million Sisbén IV homes and around 113,000 homes from indigenous communities. Of these households, more than 1.6 million are classified in the groups equivalent to a situation of extreme poverty and around 1.2 million households in moderate poverty.

To define the amounts of the transfer to households, the entity will take into account the classification given by the SISBEN IV survey, family conformation, the indigenous population, victims of forced displacement (registered with SISBEN IV) and the territorial location of the families.

Households must comply with commitments to guarantee the rights of children and adolescents through assistance to health and education services, which will be verified. Accompaniment activities will be carried out for households, emphasizing the objectives of citizen income.

The technical and operational details for the operation of this citizen income transit program will be informed in the coming days through the official channels of Social Prosperity so that households have greater clarity to access this transfer.