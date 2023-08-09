What you should know about the Nuestro Sabor 2023 Gastronomic Fair

The days September 2 and 3, 2023the Unicentro de Valledupar Shopping Center will be the epicenter of the Gastronomic Fair Our Flavororganized by daily THE PYLON. In this version, the event It will be in tribute to the chefs.

Read also: Feria Nuestro Sabor 2023: find out the requirements to participate in the ‘Best Rice in the Valley’ contest

There will be two days in which the inhabitants of the capital of Cesar and visitors will be able to enjoy a gastronomic sample of the Caribbean region, an academic agenda of interest, not only for the participating restaurants and chefs, but for the community in general that is You will wow with each dish.

“EL PILÓN committed to the results of previous versions brings Nuestro Sabor 2023, this time during the days September 2 and 3, 2023 at the Unicentro Shopping Center, developing a previous publicity display and digital and printed strategy for its execution. It will be a day directed for the enjoyment of the whole family and in which they will please your palate with each of the culinary preparations”said Alexandra Acuña, Marketing Manager of EL PILÓN.

The Gastronomic Fair Our Flavor It will have a varied program with cultural and musical presentations, live cooking, conversations and gastronomic samples for the enjoyment of all attendees.

THE GOLDEN PYLON

In the Gastronomic Fair Our Flavor there will be a space for entrepreneurs in the sector with the participation of professionals in the field. In addition, the ‘Pilón de Oro’ contests will be held, which seeks to highlight the best restaurants in Valledupar, who must choose a main dish or dessert from their restaurant that will be evaluated by a chef.

Category winners Restaurant and Pastry will receive the coveted Pilón de Oro and $1,000,000 in products. Also, a promotional media plan of $5,000,000 in THE PYLONincluding the print edition, website and social networks.

Do not stop reading: Are you part of Acodrés Cesar? These are the trainings that will be given in August and September in Valledupar

Those who rank second will get the silver pylon and $500,000 in products. Both will have a commemorative plaque installed highlighting his triumph in the Gastronomic Fair Our Flavor.

The Nuestro Sabor 2023 Gastronomic Fair will take place on September 2 and 3 at Unicentro Valledupar. PHOTO: ARCHIVE.

THE BEST RICE IN THE VALLEY

The contest will also take place ‘The Best Rice in the Valley’. This will be open, free and in which restaurants and people who are fond of cooking can participate with dishes where rice is the main ingredient.

HOW TO TAKE PART?

Restaurants and people interested in participating in the contest ‘The Best Rice in the Valley’ You can register until August 15. The participant must publish their recipe on Instagram, have a public account, tag the @el_pilón in collaboration with the hashtag #elmejorarrozarrozdelvalle2023. Posts will be reposted in EL PILÓN stories.

On August 21, an internal pre-selection of 15 participants will be made taking into account the number of likes on the publication. On September 3, within the framework of the Gastronomic Fair Our Flavorat the Unicentro Shopping Center, the 15 finalists will present the dish with which they registered prepared for it to be evaluated by the qualifying jury.

The creativity, innovation, flavor and presentation of the dish will be key criteria that the qualifying chef will have when choosing the winning dish. The prize for this contest will be $1,000,000 in products from the family basket.

It may interest you: Club Valledupar rice: $4 million in sales during the ‘Nuestro Sabor’ Fair

The invitation is for the people and restaurants of Valledupar to participate in the Gastronomic Fair Our Flavor 2023an event that since its first version in 2019, and its virtual edition in 2020 during the pandemic caused by Covid-19, has gained strength and has remained in the hearts of vallenatos and visitorsbeing an unmissable plan that boosts the economy of the city.

BY: LUCIA MENDOZA NECK / EL PILÓN.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

