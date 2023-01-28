With last night’s victory against Argentina, the Colombian National Team qualified for the final hexagonal of the South American.

The Colombian Men’s Under 20 National Team went to the final stage of the South American category. After an intense and disputed game, the “tricolor” managed to prevail against the Argentine National Team and celebrated its passage to the hexagonal.

Juan David Fuentes was in charge of scoring the goal that brought joy to the national team. At minute 75, the striker surprised the goalkeeper with a shot from outside the area and raised the fans of Pascual Guerrero to jubilation.

Now those led by Héctor Cárdenas will travel to Bogotá to face the Uruguayan National Team, with whom they will meet on January 31.

Foto: FCF.