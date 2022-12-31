Home News What’s the Difference Between the Common Cold, the Flu, and a Coronavirus Infection?Experts teach you to quickly identify
What’s the Difference Between the Common Cold, the Flu, and a Coronavirus Infection?Experts teach you to quickly identify

In winter, many people will have symptoms such as nasal congestion, runny nose, and itchy throat. Is it the common cold, the flu, or a new coronavirus infection? What is the difference between these three? In response to this issue, the National Health Commission organized experts in related fields to respond. Experts pointed out that the prevalence and clinical manifestations of the common cold, flu, and new coronavirus infection are very different.

Liu Jihai, deputy director of the emergency department of Peking Union Medical College Hospital: When we talk about the common cold, it is because it is a virus that colonizes our normal respiratory tract, so there is no seasonality. Influenza, we also call influenza, the so-called influenza or seasonal cold, its outstanding feature is that it is contagious. In our country, influenza is actually managed as a Class C infectious disease. It will cause a large area of ​​our population to be infected, which means that there may be a risk of transmission between people.

The infection caused by the new coronavirus is more contagious and contagious. Our country is managed according to Class B infectious diseases. Generally speaking, if we have no underlying diseases and people with normal immune function, the symptoms of the common cold can be relieved quickly. In the case of influenza, the symptoms must be more severe, because it is accompanied by influenza virus infection, which may cause more serious systemic symptoms, such as fatigue and body aches. As for the new coronavirus infection, in addition to respiratory symptoms, the symptoms of this systemic infection, such as fatigue, body aches, sore throat, including subsequent cough and sputum, are actually more serious than influenza.

