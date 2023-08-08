WhatsApp has introduced a new feature called “Voice Chats”.

California: Messaging app WhatsApp’s latest update has introduced a beta version of a new feature called “Voice Chats”, which allows users to easily join and leave group voice conversations.

As shown in the attached screenshot, a new voice waveform icon may appear in a group chat if the feature is enabled for the account and compatible with the group. Tapping on this icon will automatically start the voice chat, and a dedicated interface will appear. In a group chat, anyone can join the voice chat at any time and start speaking.

Notably, if a voice chat is inactive for an hour, it will automatically close. However, anyone can still start another voice chat at any time. It is important to note that voice chats are only accessible to certain groups. Typically, they can be available in groups with more than 32 participants (although only 32 participants can join a voice chat).

📝 WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.16.19: what’s new? WhatsApp is rolling out voice chats, a new feature to communicate in your groups, and it’s available to some beta testers!https://t.co/FxlDMc22HX pic.twitter.com/eBUnDVaeBE — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) August 6, 2023

The main advantage of voice chats is that they allow each participant in the group to initiate a call without having to answer their phone. However, participants in each group will still receive a silent push notification when a new voice chat is created in their groups, and the group icon will show a small thumbnail representing the voice chat in the chat list. It is important to highlight that voice chats are also protected by end-to-end encryption, ensuring that only the participants of the voice chats can listen to its content.

WhatsApp Voice Chat is only available in beta version for Android users right now but will reportedly be released to more people in the coming days.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

