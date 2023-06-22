WhatsApp increasingly dangerous, how to protect yourself?

WhatsApp is one of the most popular messaging applications in the world, with more than 2 billion users.

However, it has also become a frequent target for cybercriminals, who use different strategies to trick, steal or infect users. users caught off guard

One of the most common types of scam on WhatsApp is what is known as family emergency fraud.

In this case, the scammer pretends to be a friend or relative of the victim and asks for urgent money to solve a supposed situation of danger or need.

To do this, the scammer uses a number unknown to the victim, but copies the photo and profile information of the person they are impersonating, which they can easily obtain from other social networks.

The scammer usually pressures the victim to act quickly and send the money by electronic means, such as Bizum or bank transfer. If the victim agrees, the scammer disappears with the money and blocks contact.

In some cases, the scammer may also ask for the victim’s WhatsApp verification code, in order to steal their account and use it to further deceive other contacts.

Another type of WhatsApp scam is the one that takes advantage of false updates or premium versions of the application

The scammer sends a message to the victim inviting them to download an allegedly improved version of WhatsApp, such as WhatsApp Gold or WhatsApp Plus, which promises exclusive features or benefits.

However, by clicking on the link, the victim downloads malware that infects their device and can steal their personal or bank details, or send fraudulent messages to their contacts.

To avoid falling for these scams, it is important to follow some basic recommendations

– Do not trust messages that ask for urgent money or personal information, even if they seem to come from a friend or family member. It is best to verify the identity of the sender by another means, such as a phone call or a message on another social network.

– Do not share the WhatsApp verification code with anyone, not even with the technical support of the application. This code is personal and non-transferable and serves to protect the account from possible theft.

– Do not download any update or version of WhatsApp from external or unknown links. The only safe way to update the application is from the official application store of the device (Google Play or App Store).

– Keep the device protected with an updated antivirus and a strong password.

– Report and block suspicious or fraudulent messages received by WhatsApp.

As WhatsApp continues to be a popular communication platform, it’s important to be aware of potential risks and take steps to protect yourself from scammers.

By following the tips mentioned above, you can increase the security of your account and reduce the chances of falling victim to scams on this app.

Always remember to maintain a cautious attitude, verify the authenticity of messages and protect your personal and financial information.

* This note was written with the help of artificial intelligence

