Home » WhatsApp introduced secret code feature
News

WhatsApp introduced secret code feature

by admin
WhatsApp introduced secret code feature

California: Technology company Meta’s subsidiary messaging application WhatsApp has introduced a new secret code feature for users to keep their conversations private. Using this feature, users will be able to hide their sensitive conversations with the help of a specific password.
This feature is touted as an additional security dimension to ensure privacy for users, which will make it difficult for a stranger to hack into WhatsApp and read chats.
The secret code is based on another feature called ChatLock that WhatsApp announced in May. In this feature, the chats are moved to a separate folder and the user needs the device’s password or biometric to access them.
According to WhatsApp, having a unique password (different from the phone unlock password) for each chat is intended to provide users with an extra dimension of privacy.
The company further said that users will have the option to hide locked chats from the list, which they can later search by just typing the password in the search bar.

See also  The participant of 'The Box Challenge' who has already raised comments on social networks

You may also like

Clásico scheduled: Real Madrid against Barça on Sunday...

Debate on “Zero Hunger in Schools” begins on...

When and why did the United States start...

The US will finance three countries in exchange...

19-year-old destroyed the Bistro Box in Bad Hall

AFTER MORE THAN 30 DAYS OF ISOLATION, FOODS...

The Prosecutor’s Office charges charges against a social...

Italy is worried about its “Bagnini”: Caorle and...

Book Capel Fair 2024 ends this Sunday

How the Tiwanaku civilization known as the “mother...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy