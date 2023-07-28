Home » WhatsApp launches a function that Telegram has had for years
News

WhatsApp launches a function that Telegram has had for years

WhatsApp launches a function that Telegram has had for years

WhatsApp announced this Thursday a new update which includes the function of sending instant videos in the form of circles, a tool that its competitor Telegram has had since 2017.

“Voice messaging on WhatsApp has changed the way people communicate by providing a fast and secure way to share your voice. We are excited to expand this feature with new video messages instant. Now you can record and share short personal videos directly in the chat.

Whatsapp Official Blog

Telegram and Whatsapp are the most popular instant messaging features. | Photo: Web

WhatsApp incorporates a Telegram-style short video function

The videos will have a maximum duration of 60 seconds and the button to send them will be located at the bottom of the screen next to the recording icon of audio message. The feature will be available in the coming weeks.

