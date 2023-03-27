Home News WhatsApp plans to introduce one-listen voice notes
WhatsApp plans to introduce one-listen voice notes

The WhatsApp instant messaging application already allows sending single-view photos or videos that can only be opened once and then disappear from the chat. In a December update, the platform announced that it is also preparing the sending of read-once messages for a future update.

Now in the update WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.7.8it was known that the App also plans to allow sending audio messages that can only be played onceas WaBetaInfo has been able to verify.

In this sense, as with images and videos, once the recipient listens to the voice message, they will disappear from the conversation. Also, the audio cannot be saved or forwarded to other contacts; will show up in chat with the same appearance as sending single view photos. That is, it is indicated that it is an audio and it appears with the symbol of only one listen.

With this type of messages, WhatsApp aims to increase the privacy of messages. By being designed to be viewed or heard only once, the ability of others to access these messages is limited.

The ability to send single listen audio messages is still in development and will be released in a future app update.

