WhatsApp suffers crash – El Diario

Be careful, it’s not your cell phone or the internet! WhatsApp, the popular instant messaging application owned by Meta, has been experiencing problems since 3:00 p.m. (Colombian time), so its users cannot send or receive messages, audios and images.

Faced with this situation, some people began to report the fall of WhatsApp and make funny tweets on social networks such as Twitter.

This instant messaging application has approximately 2,000 million users around the world, who use it daily. The company was acquired by Meta in 2014, for an investment of 21.8 billion dollars.

So far, Meta has not commented on the cause of the failure of the popular application.

