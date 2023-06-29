WhatsApp will allow group video calls in Windows with up to 32 participants

The recent update, WhatsApp added a new functionality to its version for Windows that allows users to make group video calls with up to 32 participants. This feature, which was already available on WhatsApp Web and the Desktop version for macOS, has now been extended to the Windows platform, making WhatsApp a direct competitor to popular apps like Zoom and Google Meet.

The company, owned by Facebook, has been working on improvements and new features for its Desktop version for the past few months. In May, they started rolling out group video calling to the beta version of the platform for macOS, and have now extended this feature to Windows users.

The latest beta version of WhatsApp for Windows, 2.2324.1.0, introduced this new feature, allowing users to create group video calls with up to 32 participants. Although the feature is currently in testing phase and available only to some users, it is expected that it will soon be available to all WhatsApp users on Windows.

Let’s remember that, the previous version of WhatsApp for Desktop as WhatsApp Web allowed audio and video calls, but group video calls were not yet enabled in the version for Windows.

The popularity of video calls has increased significantly in recent times due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the rise of remote work. Therefore, applications such as Zoom and Google Meet have experienced massive growth, as they offer the possibility to connect and communicate effectively with several people at the same time.

WhatsApp is one of the most popular messaging applications worldwide, it currently has more than 2 billion users worldwide, and the incorporation of group video calls in its version for Windows further strengthens its position in the market. giving users an additional option to connect and communicate effectively with friends, family and colleagues.