WhatsApp, one of the instant messaging applications, will stop working from April 1 on some devices.

These mobile devices will not be able to use the instant messaging application due to incompatibilities with the new updates. Affected devices include various models from Samsung, LG, Huawei and some iPhone models.

Among the affected Samsung devices are the Galaxy Core, Galaxy Trend Lite, Galaxy Ace 2, Galaxy S3 mini, Galaxy Trend II and Galaxy X cover 2. The LG models that will no longer be able to use WhatsApp include the Optimus L3 II Dual, Optimus L5 II, Optimus F5, Optimus L3 II, Optimus L7II, Optimus L5 Dual, Optimus L7 Dual, Optimus F3, Optimus F3Q, Optimus L2 II, Optimus L4 II, Optimus F6, Enact, Lucid 2 and Optimus F7.

It may interest you: Experts ask to suspend progress on AI: they warn “great risks for humanity”

In addition, some Huawei devices like Ascend Mate, Ascend G740 and Ascend D2, as well as the Sony Xperia M, Lenovo A820, ZTE V956 – UMI X2, ZTE Grand S Flex, ZTE Grand Memo, Faea F1, THL W8, Wiko Cink Five and Winko Darknight, will also be affected by WhatsApp incompatibility.

WhatsApp stops working on some cell phones due to lack of compatibility with new app updates. As WhatsApp continues to develop and improve its app, some new features may not be compatible with some older devices.

Also, older operating systems may not have the necessary technical features to run the latest version of WhatsApp. This means that some older phones will not be able to update the app and therefore will be left without access to the latest features.