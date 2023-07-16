WhatsApp will stop working on various mobile devices from July 31

Due to incompatibilities with the new updates, some LG, Huawei, Sony, Lenovo, ZTE, Faea, Wiko, Archos and UMI cell phones will not be able to access the popular instant messaging app.

The list of devices affected by this measure is extensive and includes some iconic models that were once widely used by WhatsApp users. Samsung phones that will no longer be supported include the Galaxy Core, Galaxy Trend Lite, Galaxy Ace 2, Galaxy S3 mini, Galaxy Trend II, and Galaxy X cover 2.

On the other hand, LG users will be affected if they have models like the Optimus L3 II Dual, Optimus L5 II, Optimus F5, Optimus L3 II, Optimus L7II, Optimus L5 Dual, Optimus L7 Dual, Optimus F3, Optimus F3Q, Optimus L2 II, Optimus L4 II, Optimus F6, Enact, Lucid 2 and Optimus F7.

Owners of Huawei devices such as the Ascend Mate, Ascend G740, and Ascend D2 will also be affected by this WhatsApp update. Likewise, the Sony Xperia M, Lenovo A820, ZTE V956, UMI X2, ZTE Grand S Flex, ZTE Grand Memo, Faea F1, THL W8, Wiko Cink Five and Archos 53 Platinum models will also be left out of the list of compatible devices.

It is important to note that the aforementioned mobile devices will only be able to continue using WhatsApp if they have an operating system version equal to or greater than Android 4.1, iOS 11 or KaiOS 2.5.0. Those who do not meet these requirements will need to upgrade their operating system or consider purchasing a newer model if they wish to continue using the instant messaging application.

Experts advise affected users to check the compatibility of their devices and, if necessary, take appropriate measures to ensure continued access to the application.

