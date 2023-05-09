Noureddine Zaouch

If aliens visit the Milky Way one day, and they intend to take a sample of the most insidious political system that has existed in the universe since the Big Bang, to conduct clinical experiments on it in its scientifically and technologically advanced research laboratories; There is no doubt that it will land on the planet Earth located in the solar system, and exactly in the state of Algeria, the striking force in the depths of malice, meanness and recklessness.

It is natural that we will not be in the best condition, as a human race, after the results of these analyzes are issued, and we will be facing a great dilemma regarding what these studies will reach in terms of terrifying conclusions and terrifying conclusions about the meanness of this human creature, its baseness and impudence. However, what reassures souls and calms hearts is that next to this poor type of human being, there are creatures of the utmost wisdom and sophistication: the honorable Moroccan empire.

We are supposed to admit that when we describe the Algerian regime as malicious, we are not accurate in this description, and that this is only a matter of metaphor that brings meaning closer. Because the Arabs could not, despite the eloquence of their tongues, find a term describing the reality of the Algerian regime; Of course, not because of their weakness in creativity, but because of the predominance of malice over the ability of language to bear its description.

When this reckless regime looks at itself in the mirror, and finds it full of filth, filth, and moral and ethical degradation, it does not at all try to clean itself, but rather rushes to clean the mirror, then hastens to stuff the heads of its dull people with myths, superstitions, and superstitions, such as the “strike force” and “the state.” the continent,” and “the planet-country steeped in the roots of history and the depths of geography”; The strange thing is that the Algerian regime; Although he remained for more than half a century teaching his citizens this broken record, the heads of these citizens are still able to receive more stuffing; In a divine miracle that is only suitable for a country like the continent.

Therefore, it is wise as it were, that the representatives of humanity meet on planet earth as soon as possible; To take a unified and firm stance against this poor type of human being, so that if we communicate with aliens one day, we would have disavowed, at an earlier time, the affiliation of these distorted beings to our human race, which is challenged in sophistication and civilization.

Noureddine Zaouch

Member of the General Secretariat of the Renaissance and Virtue Party