This weekend, the women’s Real Madrid will play away against Alhama and In Colombia there is great expectation for the debut of Linda Caicedo. Although it is not confirmed that she is a starter, the 18-year-old Colombian is among the list called for the sporting event.

The match will take place at 12:15 p.m. (Colombian time) and there the women’s Real Madrid will look for a victory that will continue to bring them closer to Barcelona, ​​a team that is the leader with 57 points, surpassing Linda Caicedo’s team by five points.

The next game that the women’s Real Madrid will play It will be in the Copa de la Reina, against Villarreal, on March 9.

It is worth mentioning that the match between Alhama and Real Madrid can only be seen in Colombia and all South America through the platform DAZN. However, in Mexico the enabled platform is Blue To Go Video EverywhereMeanwhile in Spain and United States can also be seen through DAZN.

The Colombian Linda Caicedo, first call-up as a Real Madrid player

the young colombian Linda Caicedoarrival at Women’s Real Madrid Just a week ago, this Friday he lived his first call-up as a Real Madrid player, before the league duel that his team will face on Saturday in the visit to Alhama from Murcia.

In the José Kubala stadium in Murcia (18:15 CET / 17:15 GMT), then, you can experience the official debut of the Colombianwho turned 18 on February 22 and, just two days later, signed for Real Madrid after arriving with the letter of freedom after ending his contract with Deportivo Cali.

Linda Caicedo, already international with the Colombian national team, It is considered one of the great promises of Latin American women’s soccer. Thus, she was chosen as the Best Player of the Copa América of the year 2022 and a member of the ideal eleven of the tournament, where she led Colombia to the final lost to Brazil.

Previously, among other achievements, she was named Conmebol’s Best Under-20 Player in 2022 and the Silver Ball of the 2022 U-17 Women’s World Cup, where he was also the Bronze Boot.

Since her arrival at Real Madrid, she has been training under the coach of the women’s first team, Jose Alberto Torilwho this Friday has summoned her for the duel against Alhama, of the 20th round of the F League (the highest category of Spanish women’s soccer), where the Madrid team is second.

