The main event of the 2022 National Food Safety Publicity Week was held in Beijing on the 29th. State Councilor and Deputy Director of the Food Safety Committee of the State Council Wang Yong attended and delivered a speech. He emphasized that it is necessary to thoroughly implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions on strengthening food safety work, fully implement the “epidemic prevention, economic stability, and development safety” and “four strictest” requirements, and further consolidate responsibility measures. , intensify efforts to continuously improve the level of food safety assurance, and ensure the health and life safety of the people.

Wang Yong pointed out that food safety is directly related to people’s well-being, industrial development, public safety and social stability. All relevant departments in all regions should follow the decisions and arrangements of the Party Central Committee and the State Council, strictly enforce the food safety responsibility system and accountability system, strengthen the law enforcement supervision of the whole chain and full coverage, urge producers and operators to implement their first responsibility, operate in good faith and law-abiding, and resolutely guard the food safety. safety bottom line. Actively promote legal supervision, credit supervision, and smart supervision, strengthen basic support such as laws and regulations, technical standards, inspection and testing, and continue to improve the level of food safety governance. Improve the social co-governance pattern of food safety, promote the formation of a good atmosphere for the whole society to participate in food safety management, and create a safe and stable environment for the successful convening of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China.