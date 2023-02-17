Jiangmen Daily News (Reporter/Tang Da Correspondent/Mo Xiaoqing) On the afternoon of February 16, Chen Anming, Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, Secretary of the Party Group of the Standing Committee of the Municipal People’s Congress, and Director Chen Anming participated in a symposium of representatives of the National People’s Congress of the city’s business circles and members of the CPPCC. Based on the theme of economy-oriented, manufacturing industry, building a modern industrial system, and promoting high-quality development of Jiangmen”, we had in-depth exchanges with representatives of the Municipal People’s Congress, members of the CPPCC, representatives of overseas Chinese, representatives of foreign and Taiwan-funded enterprises, and listened to everyone’s opinions and suggestions .

At the meeting, Tan Wenchao, Chen Shaoqing, Ma Zhenfu, Li Chaowang, Guan Jiefeng, He Xiaojuan, Zhong Zhiqiang, Huang Dachang, Deng Yuwen, Liu Xiao, Chen Minzong and other participants spoke enthusiastically, and the atmosphere was warm. Based on the reality of the enterprise and their own experience, they talked about their understanding, expectations and suggestions around the theme of the conference. Chen Anming listened carefully to everyone’s speeches, interjected from time to time, asked about the situation, and fully affirmed that the representatives and committee members carefully prepared, thought deeply, and actively offered advice and suggestions. The opinions and suggestions put forward were highly constructive and targeted.

Chen Anming briefly introduced the remarkable achievements of the city’s economic and social development last year. He emphasized that the current development of Jiangmen is showing a positive and positive momentum. We must take advantage of the momentum and do a good job this year with full confidence. The deployment of development work comes from the major opportunities in the construction of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, giving full play to Jiangmen’s comparative advantages, and striving to achieve the city’s GDP growth of more than 6% this year, and strive to achieve the development goal of more than 7%.

Chen Anming emphasized that we must thoroughly implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, fully implement the deployment requirements of the Second Plenary Session of the 13th Provincial Party Committee and the Provincial “Two Sessions”, anchor the primary task of high-quality development, highlight the leadership of the manufacturing industry, and do a good job in large industries, With big platforms, big projects, big companies, and a big environment, keep your feet on the ground and move forward firmly to build the “four beams and eight pillars” of Jiangmen’s high-quality development, and step by step to promote Jiangmen into a first-class city in the province in a new round of development. It is necessary to build the Daguang Bay Economic Zone at a high level, actively plan and promote major projects such as the south extension of the Shenzhen River High-speed Railway, and the super-large port of Guanghai Bay. Internally, cooperate with Shenzhen to plan and build the Deep River Economic Cooperation Zone; Industrial Binhai New City builds a national-level major development platform with the latest and best development concepts. It is necessary to promote the accelerated rise of strategic industries at a high level, adhere to the industrial development idea of ​​supplementing chains and strengthening chains, attracting businessmen through business, and common development, cultivating and strengthening local leading enterprises, driving upstream and downstream enterprises to cluster together, and realizing industrial linkage development and collaborative innovation. Strengthen the pillar industries, expand emerging industries, shape future industries, and enhance the overall competitiveness of Jiangmen’s manufacturing industry. It is necessary to create a high-level market-oriented and legalized international business environment, adopt a “follow” strategy, keep up with the pace of Suzhou and Shenzhen, strengthen the support of scientific and technological personnel education, continuously improve the level and quality of service enterprises, and create for enterprises to become stronger and bigger good environment. He hopes that the majority of entrepreneurs will seize opportunities, follow the trend, scientifically study and judge the market, select the right industry track, continue to promote technological innovation and product iteration, seize the opportunity and take the initiative in the fierce competition; take root in Jiangmen, deeply cultivate Jiangmen, Strengthen the communication between government and enterprises, identify the entry point and matching point, resonate with Jiangmen’s high-quality development, and inject momentum into the construction of a socialist modern new overseas Chinese capital.

City leaders Cai Dewei, Liu Jie and Peng Zhangrui participated in the activity.