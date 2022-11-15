On November 14, Chen Miner, Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, went to the central city to investigate and inspect the work of epidemic prevention and control and the guarantee of people’s living services, and visited and condoled the front-line cadres and masses of the anti-epidemic. On behalf of the Municipal Party Committee and Municipal Government, Chen Miner expressed his condolences to the vast number of party members, cadres, medical staff, community workers, public security police, and volunteers who are fighting on the front line of epidemic prevention and control, and expressed gratitude to the general public who understood, supported and participated in the epidemic prevention work. . Chen Min’er emphasized that it is necessary to thoroughly implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech on epidemic prevention and control, fully, accurately and fully implement the decisions and arrangements of the Party Central Committee, fully implement the twenty measures to further optimize the prevention and control work, and strengthen Coordinate prevention and control in the central city area, achieve “point, line and surface” coordination, regional coordination, and dynamic coordination of policies and measures, bite the bullet, strengthen confidence, and go all out to win the battle of epidemic annihilation in the central city.

Rapid transfer and treatment of infected people is the key to stopping the spread of the epidemic. The construction of the Yuelai Fangcang shelter hospital in Chongqing International Expo Center is accelerating, with more than 12,000 beds planned to be put into use one after another. Chen Miner walked into the soon-to-be-open Fangcang cabin hospital to check the cabin facilities and bed settings, and learn about the construction progress, the number of beds, and the staffing of medical staff. Chen Miner communicated cordially with the medical staff of the Fangcang shelter hospital, and encouraged everyone to strengthen their confidence in winning, give full play to their professional advantages and work experience, and fight to protect people’s lives and health. He urged everyone to take protective measures to protect their own safety. Chen Miner pointed out that it is necessary to strengthen overall planning and coordination, mobilize sufficient forces, and promote the construction of makeshift hospitals and isolation places at a faster speed, so as to maximize the capacity for admission. It is necessary to do a good job in the operation and management of Fangcang shelter hospitals, improve the medical level, optimize functional facilities, strengthen service guarantees, strengthen psychological counseling and humanized services, provide a good environment and services for the personnel treated in the Fangcang shelter, and provide strong support for efficient transfer and admission. It is necessary to carry out personnel transfer in a safe and orderly manner, continue to carry out high-quality and efficient nucleic acid screening, accurate and rapid search for positive results, and faster transfer of key risk personnel, so as to achieve rapid screening, rapid pursuit, rapid transfer, and rapid separation to ensure that the response Turn all the transfers, collect all the receivables, and dry them all.

When he came to Jinxiang Community of Renhe Street in Liangjiang New District, Chen Miner listened carefully to the introduction of the street epidemic prevention and control command system and the operation of community management services. He said that the community is the front line of epidemic prevention and control and the basic unit of serving the masses. Now that the common people have calmed down, the community must improve the level of precise management and refined service, and especially take the initiative to care for the special difficult groups within the jurisdiction. At the community living materials transfer station, community cadres and volunteers are distributing living materials. Chen Miner communicated with everyone to learn about the supply of materials and the “last meter” of distribution. He said that the affairs of the masses are no trivial matter, and the affairs of thousands of households are things that our cadres should work hard to do well. The most important thing at the moment is to deliver the supplies to the masses in a timely manner, to ensure that basic livelihood services are kept on file, and to meet the needs of the masses such as emergency medical treatment. It is necessary to pay attention to the problems that the masses are anxious and anxious about, do a good job of mass work patiently and meticulously, and resolve conflicts and disputes at the grass-roots level in a timely manner. He urged relevant parties to do a good job in ensuring grass-roots cadres, volunteers, and security personnel, protect their safety, and let them work in a good state. Chen Min’er said that Chongqing is a heroic city, and the people of Chongqing have the spirit of perseverance, tenacity, unity and struggle. As long as we all work together, unite as one, carry forward the style of continuous warfare, and work together to overcome difficulties, we will surely be able to win the battle to annihilate the epidemic. In the fight against the epidemic, the majority of grass-roots party organizations and party members and cadres must charge forward, give full play to the role of battle fortress and vanguard and model, let the party emblem light up around the masses, and let the party flag fly high on the front line of the fight against the epidemic.

Guaranteeing the supply of living materials is an important part of the epidemic prevention and control work, which concerns thousands of households. In the past few days, supermarkets in major markets in our city have continued to increase the purchase and distribution of daily necessities to fully meet the needs of citizens. Chen Miner came to Yonghui Supermarket and the store to carefully check the supply of vegetables, fruits, grain and oil, meat, daily necessities and other living materials. In the supermarket, there are plenty of materials on the shelves, and the variety is very rich, and residents enter the shopping mall in an orderly manner. Chen Miner watched while walking, communicated with sales staff and shoppers, and learned about the supply of goods, sales prices and people’s lives. He pointed out that it is necessary to attach great importance to the supply of daily necessities such as grain, oil, meat, eggs, milk and vegetables, strengthen market monitoring, strengthen overall planning, carefully organize the supply of goods, and adopt the combination of “online” and “offline” to smooth the green channel for the distribution of living materials. For people in high-risk areas, more effective measures should be taken to ensure the supply and distribution of materials. We must resolutely crack down on illegal acts such as price gouging in accordance with the law, ensure quality and safety and price stability, so that people can eat with confidence and safety. Chen Miner observed the implementation of epidemic prevention and control measures such as temperature measurement and code verification at the entrance of the supermarket, and urged the supermarket staff to pay attention to self-protection, strengthen the management of shopping order, and strictly control the prevention and control measures such as traffic management, temperature measurement and code scanning, and wearing masks. come true.

