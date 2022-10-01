When Chen Wei went to Xiuzhou District to inspect and guide the dispatching of epidemic prevention and control work, he emphasized that he should go all out to win a decisive victory in epidemic prevention and control.



Yesterday afternoon and evening, Chen Wei, Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, went to Xiuzhou District twice to inspect and guide the epidemic prevention and control work. He emphasized that the current round of the epidemic in Xiuzhou District has entered a critical stage of decisive victory. It is necessary to pay close attention to the implementation of responsibilities, to do a good job in the linkage of “three emotions”, to grit the teeth, work hard, organize scientifically, go all out, strictly “hard control”, and do Realize “warm service”, outperform the spread of the epidemic with stronger leadership, organization and execution, and strive to win a decisive victory in epidemic prevention and control.

In the afternoon, Chen Wei came to some residential communities in Gaozhao Street to check and guide the implementation of various work on epidemic prevention and control, and visited and condolences staff and volunteers.

In order to effectively block the spread of the epidemic, according to the judgment of the expert group, Xiuzhou District implemented temporary closure and control on some areas of Gaozhao Street, requiring door-to-door services without leaving home. Chen Wei came to the residential areas such as Zhigu Apartment, Xiangxian Garden, Zhixin Apartment, and Xiuyuan Xincun District 2 in the temporary closure area to check the implementation of prevention and control measures on the spot, inquired about the current difficulties and problems in detail, and went deep into the Understand how the grassroots governance system is functioning.

Chen Wei walked all the way around the outside of the community to check whether the temporary closure and control measures of the above-mentioned community were implemented, whether the staff were on duty, and whether the area was really “quiet”. “How many people are involved in the temporary blockade and control area?” “Are there any special circumstances?” Chen Wei emphasized after understanding the situation in detail that it is necessary to scientifically deploy blockade and control forces, so that the responsibility can be assigned to people and households, and patrols and persuasion are strengthened to ensure that Temporary sealing and control have been put in place to strictly prevent lost, leaked, lost, and slow pipes, to ensure that there is no movement of people in the area, and to maintain a state of silence. While strictly “hard management and control”, we must also implement “warm services”, strengthen the “three sentiments” of the epidemic, public opinion, and social sentiments, smooth the channels for the masses to express their demands, respond to social concerns in a timely manner, and use warm services to obtain residents’ opinions on the epidemic situation. Understanding and support of prevention and control work.

Material supply is an important guarantee for winning the tough battle against the epidemic. When Chen Wei and his party came to the entrance of Xiangxian Garden, the staff were distributing living materials. He stopped to watch and carefully understood the material distribution process. He emphasized that he should do a good job in ensuring the supply of materials, reduce the work force, listen to the masses and Whatever needs and difficulties, respond in a timely manner and actively solve them, especially to ensure the needs of the masses to buy medicines and seek medical treatment, so that the masses can feel the sincerity and warmth.

During the inspection, Chen Wei expressed his condolences and gratitude to the front-line epidemic prevention personnel at the grass-roots level, emphasizing that it is necessary to give full play to the role of the grass-roots party organization as a fighting fortress and the vanguard and exemplary role of party members, unite and lead the masses to do a good job in community management and control, and cooperate with the front-line forces to make concerted efforts. Quickly put out the epidemic.

In the evening, Chen Wei came to the Xiuzhou District Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters, analyzed and judged the epidemic situation, and directed and dispatched related disposal work. He emphasized that it is necessary to keep an eye on the nodes and reverse the time, so that nucleic acid screening should be checked as soon as possible. It is necessary to fully mobilize, with enough and strong work force, to carry out “carpet-style” sweeping and knocking on the door, so as to make sure that the number is clear, fully covered, and no one is missed. It is necessary to coordinate the deployment of the city’s resources, strengthen the efficient connection between procurement, delivery, inspection, and reporting, so as to achieve fast acquisition, fast delivery, fast inspection, and fast results. It is necessary to strengthen social management and control in key areas to ensure that the social aspect is “quiet” and “stopped”. We must work together, make concerted efforts, pay close attention to implementation, and strive to win a decisive victory in epidemic prevention and control.