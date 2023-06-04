When Ding Xuexiang inspected the preparations for the 2023 college entrance examination, he emphasized the organization of the college entrance examination with an extremely responsible spirit to ensure the safety and smoothness of the college entrance examination – Xinhua English.news.cn

On June 3, Ding Xuexiang, member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Vice Premier of the State Council, went to Beijing and the Education Examination Institute of the Ministry of Education to inspect the preparations for the 2023 college entrance examination. This is Ding Xuexiang coming to the test site of the Middle School Affiliated to Beijing Jiaotong University to inspect the work of all aspects of the test organization.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Zhang Ling

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, June 3. Member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Vice Premier of the State Council Ding Xuexiang visited Beijing and the Education Examination Institute of the Ministry of Education on the afternoon of the 3rd to inspect the preparations for the 2023 college entrance examination. He emphasized that the college entrance examination is related to educating people for the party and selecting talents for the country, and it is related to the vital interests of thousands of families and students. It is necessary to thoroughly study and understand the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions, implement the decisions and deployments of the Party Central Committee and the State Council, and do a good job in organizing the college entrance examination with an extremely responsible spirit to ensure that the college entrance examination is safe, stable and smooth.

Ding Xuexiang first came to the test site of the Middle School Affiliated to Beijing Jiaotong University to inspect the work of all aspects of the test organization. Ding Xuexiang fully affirmed the organization of the college entrance examination in the previous stage when he saw the effective operation of the detection systems such as the identification of candidates and the intelligent security gate, and the rigorous and standardized work of the layout of the examination room, service guarantee, and medical care. All comrades working on the front line of the college entrance examination express their sincere greetings and thanks. He pointed out that this year is the first college entrance examination after the implementation of the “Class B and B Management” of the new crown epidemic. The number of applicants across the country is 12.91 million, which is a record high. This year’s candidates have experienced the epidemic for three years, and they need to be more in-depth and meticulous in the organization of the college entrance examination. The college entrance examination is about to start. It is necessary to further implement the requirements of detailed examination services, do a good job in the examination and epidemic prevention work, improve the work plan for dealing with emergencies, strengthen the care and care of candidates, and provide reasonable convenience for disabled candidates and other groups with special difficulties, so that candidates can feel at ease and parents Don’t worry, help many students to pass the test and realize their dreams.

Ding Xuexiang then went to the Education Examination Institute of the Ministry of Education to listen to the report on the preparations for the national college entrance examination, observe the demonstration of the national education examination command platform system, and inspect the entrances and examination rooms of relevant provinces. He said that the college entrance examination is an important system to achieve educational fairness and social fairness, and the most stringent measures must be taken to plug various loopholes and resolutely prevent things that undermine fairness and justice from happening. Strengthen the security and confidentiality of test paper printing, transportation, storage, etc., and strictly prevent the occurrence of test leaks and leaks, so that there is absolutely no loss. Strengthen measures such as human defense, physical defense, and technical defense, and deal with fraudulent examinations strictly and quickly. Do a good job in comprehensive security in terms of public security travel, board and lodging sanitation, noise control, etc., and actively create a good examination environment. Strictly control the quality of examination papers, strictly implement the national enrollment policy and enrollment plan, and ensure fair examination, open procedures and fair results.

Ding Xuexiang also made a video connection to Qufu City, Shandong Province, and Longyang District, Baoshan City, Yunnan Province, to hear reports on local college entrance examination preparations. He emphasized that the organization of the college entrance examination is an important public service provided to the people, and it is a major test of the government’s ability to govern. It is a major political responsibility of party committees and governments at all levels to ensure the safety and smoothness of the college entrance examination. Relevant departments in all localities should enhance their sense of purpose, strengthen the implementation of responsibilities, go all out to achieve the goal and task of “Safe College Entrance Examination”, and hand over a satisfactory answer to the party and the people.