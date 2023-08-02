When do outstanding vacation days expire?

In the existing employment relationship, the statutory vacation entitlement for vacation days that have not actually been taken can only lapse if the employer has informed the employee of the vacation days that are still outstanding and informed them of the imminent forfeiture. Various court decisions were made by the European Court of Justice (ECJ, November 6, 2018, Case C-619/16 and C-684/16; ECJ, September 22, 2022, Case C-120/21) and the Federal Labor Court (BAG, February 19, 2019, Az. 9 AZR 541/15; BAG, December 20, 2022, Az. 9 AZR 266/20).

