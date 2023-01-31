Julian Andres Santa

There is no doubt that the Active Routes has been one of the programs offered by the Pereira Sports Secretariat that has the largest number of followers and this has been reflected since its creation on Sundays in recent years in the Perla del Otún. This is how citizens have repeatedly asked themselves the question of when will they return for this 2023?, to which the secretary Gustavo Adolfo Rivera Muñoz responded.

Given the reason for the delays throughout the month of January, he replied: “Drom the Secretary of Sport we are doing everything pertinent to enable the usual sections as soon as possible; the delay has been that SECOP 2 increased the times, but already ayer was awardedfrom and next weekend we will have active routes”.

They return this Sunday, February 5

In this way, Rivera Muñoz took the opportunity to invite the people of Pereira to inaugurate the first Vía Activa of 2023 this Sunday, February 5. “We invite groups of friends, families and the general public to join us every Sunday to do physical activity and enjoy healthy recreation and use of free time, to make Pereira a much more active, healthier and more inclusive”.

Approximately 7,000 Pereirans participate in each of the active routes, where bicycle loan services, mechanical assistance, bicycle school for children and physical activities to music are offered, among others.