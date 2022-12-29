Home News When do you vote in Fvg? On April 2 at the polls for municipal and regional
News

When do you vote in Fvg? On April 2 at the polls for municipal and regional

by admin
When do you vote in Fvg? On April 2 at the polls for municipal and regional

On 2 April and 3 April there will be votes in Friuli Venezia Giulia for the 2023 regional and municipal elections.

Confirmation will come shortly. The Statute of Autonomy in fact requires the Region to go to the polls for the renewal of the Council and the election of the president on a day between the fourth Sunday before and the second following the date of the previous vote.

EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE REGIONS IN FVG

In April, the administrative elections will also take place in 19 Municipalities of the Region, two of which – Udine and Sacile – with a population of more than 15,000 inhabitants and therefore subject to a ballot.

EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT MUNICIPALITIES

Voting takes place in February in Lombardy and Lazio
Another date instead for the renewal of the regional council in Lazio and Lombardy. In this case, voters will be called to the polls on Sunday 12 and Monday 13 February, a week before the Pd primaries.

News being updated

See also  [Foresight review]US military commander Mili has fornicated the CCP's hidden mystery? | U.S. Army Joint Chairman | Lee Zuocheng | General Milley

You may also like

Carrying Out——Looking at the Ten Codes of Success...

Wang Weizhong presided over the quality work conference...

Pnrr: targets achieved The university closes on the...

New Crown Epidemic Prevention Master Says｜Zhang Wei: Eat...

Africa remains without skilled workers – Francesca Sibani

Transcript of the regular press conference of the...

Doctors Without Borders: “If Italy keeps humanitarian ships...

The Bureau of the Third Session of the...

Tommaso Cerno and Stefano Balloch got married: the...

Optimizing the inbound flight guarantee process at ports...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy