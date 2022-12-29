On 2 April and 3 April there will be votes in Friuli Venezia Giulia for the 2023 regional and municipal elections.

Confirmation will come shortly. The Statute of Autonomy in fact requires the Region to go to the polls for the renewal of the Council and the election of the president on a day between the fourth Sunday before and the second following the date of the previous vote.

In April, the administrative elections will also take place in 19 Municipalities of the Region, two of which – Udine and Sacile – with a population of more than 15,000 inhabitants and therefore subject to a ballot.

Voting takes place in February in Lombardy and Lazio

Another date instead for the renewal of the regional council in Lazio and Lombardy. In this case, voters will be called to the polls on Sunday 12 and Monday 13 February, a week before the Pd primaries.

