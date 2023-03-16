Holy Week or Semana Mayor is one of the religious traditions most important of the Catholic Church. In this celebration the parishioners commemorate the passion, death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

In 2023, Holy Week goes from April 2 to 9. Below is the official calendar for Easter 2023:

-Palm Sunday: April 2.

-Holy Monday: April 3.

–Holy Tuesday: April 4.

-Holy Wednesday: 5th of April.

-Holy Thursday: 6 of April. (Festive).

–Holy Friday: April 7. (Festive).

–Holy Saturday: April 8.

-Easter Sunday: April 9th.

-Easter monday: April 10th.

In the corregimiento Valencia de Jesús, jurisdiction of Valledupar, this tradition is 263 years old, being one of the oldest in the country. The Brotherhood of Jesus Nazareno She is in charge of safeguarding the tradition.

Holy Week in Valencia de Jesus. / Taken from El Heraldo.

JORGE PEÑARANDA / THE PYLON.