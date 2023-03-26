When the violation is integrated by a protracted and maintained conduct over time, the limitation period starts from the date of cessation of the conduct itself.

The date of termination of the permanence of the offense of non-fulfillment of the defense mandate continues until the mandate is fulfilled or until the moment of definitive termination of the defense relationship.

These are the jurisprudential principles to which the CNF in the sentence 28 October 2022, n. 199 (text at the bottom).

The case

The disciplinary proceeding in question originates from a complaint by two spouses, who reported that they had entrusted a lawyer with assistance in a civil proceeding of usucaption and in a criminal proceeding involving his or her detained child.

For this assignment they had paid the professional, in several installments, the total sum of € 2,750.00.

Subsequently, they realized that the lawyer, despite having ensured his services, had neglected to carry out any professional activity.

Therefore, in addition to the repayment of the amount due, they requested the adoption of disciplinary measures against him, given the lack of professional correctness.

The CDD declared the lawyer responsible for the disputed offenses and imposed the disciplinary sanction of the warning.

The decision

In the deed of appeal, the lawyer objected, among other things, the prescription, stating that the art. 56 of the law n. 247/2012 in paragraph 1 reads “Disciplinary action is prescribed within six years of the fact” while paragraph III establishes that “The term … is interrupted with the communication to the subscriber of the news of the offence. But in no case can the term established by paragraph 1 be extended by more than a quarter. The time of any suspensions is not counted”.

The exception of prescriptionfor the CNF, must be examined with reference to both the contested conducts, i.e. thedefault of the professional mandate and the non-return of the sums paid as an advance. The same is founded for the first offence, unfounded for the second.

In this case, in fact, the communication of the offense was formulated with the indictment of June 30, 2017, notified via PEC on September 15, 2017.

On the other hand, the facts which are the object of the indictment are antecedents. This circumstance can be deduced from the documentation produced by the defense: from the sentence of the Court of Appeal of Messina it is clear that, in 2009, the lawyer defended the son of the exponents and that, at the time, there was certainly a relationship professional involving the whole family, while the sentence of the Court

Monocratic of Messina proves that, starting from November 2011, the Lawyer was no longer in possession of the documents concerning the spouses and, therefore, their relationship had ended before that date.

If there had been documents after 15 October 2011, they would certainly have been produced by the representatives or by the lawyer.

It should be noted that, according to settled jurisprudence, “when the violation is integrated by a protracted and maintained conduct over time, the limitation period starts from the date of cessation of the conduct itself”; Furthermore, “the date of cessation of the permanence of the offense of non-fulfillment of the defensive mandate continues until the mandate is fulfilled or until the moment of definitive termination of the defensive relationship (National Forensic Council sentence n. 241/2020).

In the present case, the latter can be identified on the date of 22.01.2014, with the consequent application of the discipline introduced by law 247/2012, for which the limitation period matured on the date of 07.22.2021, irrelevant, with respect to the maximum term of 7 and a half years, the interruptions of the term.

The offense relating to the non-fulfillment of the defense mandate must, therefore, be considered time-barred.

Otherwise, the non-return of sums is a deontologically relevant behaviour, which continues over time until the unduly appropriating conduct ceases, and it is only from this (possible) cessation that the prescription of the disciplinary action begins to run, since it is precisely permanent offense (and not instantaneous, albeit with permanent effects).

Given that the contested sums have not been returned, no statute of limitations can be considered accrued for this second offence, with the consequent rejection of the relative objection.

The National Forensic Council therefore declared the offense of non-fulfilment of the mandate time-barred and, rejecting the appeal for the rest, confirmed the penalty of warning.



