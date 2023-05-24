When eroticism becomes art. Ars Erotica arrives on Sky

In the past, the only expedient that allowed a painter to depict an erotic relationship was to transform man into God, portraying ordinary mortals in the guise of divinity.

Because everything was granted to the gods, even those carnal embraces which among men have long unleashed the prudence of right-thinking people.

In Rome in the sixteenth century, shortly before the lansquenets put the Holy City to fire and sword, Raphael’s workshop saw the first collection of pornographic images in modern history flourish. He was called Ways or the sixteen positions of love, edited by Giulio Romano and Marcantonio Raimondi. To find out more about this Renaissance Kamasutra just don’t miss one of the five episodes of Ars Erotica, the new Sky Original series which, from 23 May at 21.15, exclusively on Sky Arte, e in streaming solo su NOW, available on demand, ironically reviews the relationship between the arts and eroticism through the most representative works between the fifteenth and nineteenth centuries.

In the company of Euridice Axen and three experts who analyze customs and traditions related to sex over the centuries – the historian of ideas Riccardo Fedrigathe philosopher and writer Ilaria Gaspari and the art historian John Careri – we will enter the prestigious setting of Palazzo Bevilacqua Ariosti in Bologna. In each of the five episodes, the Sky docu-series – created by Finzion workshopi with Euridice Axen, from an idea by Irene Cao, written by Michele Cogo and Francesca Tancini with the collaboration of Giuseppe Cassaro and directed by Maxim Derevianko – will tackle a theme in an oppositional way: from men to gods, from public to private, from idea to flesh, from participant to voyeur, from torment to ecstasy.

This evening, Tuesday 23 May, the episode titled We are all voyeurs will retrace the history of those who watch eroticism. In works of art it is not uncommon to come across people who derive pleasure from this spying. Some through the peephole in the door, some from behind a hedge, some beyond a curtain, as happens in the repeatedly represented subject of Susanna and the Elders. Following this, at 21.45, in a new episode of Ars Erotica, Sky Arte accompanies the public from home to the places chosen by the god of love to show off his weapons. Spaces have changed over time.

Jean Honore Fragonard, Girl playing with a dog

If places first en plein airbetween gardens and waterways, have formed the perfect setting for amorous encounters and sensual chats, as in Country concert by Titian, over time the erotic scenes have moved to taverns, between music and food, but also under large canopies, as in The three lovers by Théodore Géricault. In the second half of the eighteenth century, the space of the boudoir from a private place became a living room open to rebellious and transgressive personalities, who launched their most violent criticism of morality and the established order from here.

If the May 30 episode The Kamasutra of the Renaissance takes viewers to discover the first collection of pornographic images in modern history, on June 4 at 21.15 “torment and ecstasy it opens the doors of the churches that house some of the most erotic paintings ever made. In these works, the saints become a pretext for introducing a sensual atmosphere into religious paintings. These penitent figures, contrite before their sins, embody transcendent experiences in which even pain becomes erotic ecstasy.



Jean-Honoré Fragonard, The Lucky Cases of the Seesaw, 1767, London, Wallace Collection

St. Sebastian, tied naked to a column, sports sore and strong muscles. Repentant and tormented, Saint Mary Magdalene shows her irrepressible curves and her gaze turned to God, while Saint Teresa of Avila, in her mystical and transcendent experiences, offers her body to the representation of an orgasm. Not even the gods are immune to temptations. Of all Zeus, the Jupiter of the Romans, is the one who succumbs most, with his betrayals and the metamorphoses necessary to achieve his purpose, the tragic transformations of his prey and the hybrid progeny that derive from it. From Correggio to Titian, from Fragonard to Mabuse, Jupiter is characterized by a powerful desire for indeterminacy which leads him to change into a cloud to possess the nymph Io, io ancora n golden rain to fertilize Danae, into a swan to unite with Leda.

