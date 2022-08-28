On August 27, Fang Hongwei, member of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee and Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, made unannounced visits to key places such as passenger stations, farmers markets, hotels, pharmacies, and communities to check the epidemic prevention and control work without saying hello. He emphasized that it is necessary to fully implement the overall requirements of “preventing the epidemic, stabilizing the economy, and developing security”, resolutely implement the general strategy and general policy, always tighten the string of epidemic prevention and control, and strictly standardize the implementation of normalized prevention and control measures. , and resolutely defend the hard-won results of epidemic prevention and control.

The passenger station is an important gateway for foreign defense input. Fang Hongwei first came to Chengnan Passenger Station, carefully checked the implementation of epidemic prevention and control measures at the entry and exit points, and inquired about passenger flow and bus operation in detail. Manage and control personnel returning to and from medium and high-risk areas, optimize the entire process of passenger entry, waiting, inspection, boarding, and exit, and implement the regulations of “on-the-ground inspection, on-the-ground inspection, and on-the-ground management” to minimize the risk of epidemic importation.

At Xinzhuque Farmers Wholesale Market, Renrenle Supermarket, and Jiahui Hantang Bookstore, Fang Hongwei inspected the implementation of normalized measures such as nucleic acid inspection, code scanning temperature measurement, and wearing masks. It is required to strengthen front-line epidemic prevention forces, strengthen personnel policy training, and optimize nucleic acid convenience for the people. Sampling points are set up to realize the overall planning and integration of epidemic prevention and control, production and life.

Afterwards, Fang Hongwei went to Home Inn Nanshao Branch and Common People’s Pharmacy North Street Branch to check the store code scanning and information registration by the staff entering the store. He emphasized the need to strictly implement the multi-point trigger monitoring and early warning mechanism, and give full play to medical institutions, hotel pharmacies, etc. The role of “sentinel” is to achieve early detection and early reporting. In Dahua Nanmen Community, Fang Hongwei asked to increase the publicity of epidemic prevention policies, and set up publicity signs at prominent locations such as the entrances and exits of the community to facilitate the masses to know the policies and take the initiative to cooperate. .

Fang Hongwei emphasized in the inspection that to strictly implement the ninth edition of the prevention and control plan, we must not increase the number of layers, but also must implement various measures in place. It is necessary to further tighten and consolidate the responsibilities of localities, departments, units, and individuals, and urban areas will jointly carry out checklist-based supervision and inspections, identify problems in a timely manner, thoroughly rectify them, and continuously improve the scientific and precise nature of epidemic prevention and control.

He Wenquan and Yang Jianqiang, members of the Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee, participated.

