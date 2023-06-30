The occasion of Eid al-Adha reminds Moroccans of a number of stories that Morocco lived through during separate stages of its history, including the exploitation of the people of the countryside by the Spanish General Francisco Franco, who dragged them into a bloody war that they do not know its origin or causes, taking advantage of the religious authority. And using religious occasions such as Eid al-Adha.

Historians say that General Franco took advantage of the period that the Moroccans lived under Spanish protection and the accompanying manifestations of fragility to pass ideas and ideology hostile to what some writings described as the “red enemy”, meaning the Spanish Republicans, who were considered “communists and atheists”, according to that ideology.

Among the manifestations of this exploitation was the manipulation of Franco, who was allied with Hitler, with the feelings of a group of naive Moroccans, as described by some researchers, as he deluded them into being fighting for the sake of their religion. Some contemporaries of that period recounted how the Moroccans used to recite dhikr and pray for the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) before launching their raids, which was what prompted the Spaniards to flee as soon as they heard their voices.

The same sources say that Franco was trying to play the “fraternity” card between Muslims and Christians, as they embrace a heavenly religion that unites them against those he described as enemies of religion.

Among what Franco was doing, in this context, was organizing trips to the holy lands of the Moroccans, and he was building mosques as well. Researchers also recorded that he used to take advantage of some religious occasions and buy the Eid sacrifice for a number of Moroccans.

The goal of the Spanish general, whom some Moroccans called “Hajj Franco,” in addition to pushing the Moroccans to participate in the war and recruit them voluntarily, was to try to gain “legitimacy” from the Muslims and the Arab countries because of the siege that was surrounding him by some Western countries, although Headed by the United States of America.

Among the sad facts, which were narrated by some references that talked about the subject, Franco organized a pilgrimage trip for the benefit of Moroccans, and that was on board a warship donated by Hitler, and it was bombed by the Spanish Republicans in the midst of their war with Franco.

A number of analysts of these and other similar incidents explained that General Franco was trying with these practices to nurture the Moroccans’ hatred of his communist enemies, and to continue to drain them in a war in which they have no interest or camel, which left social, economic and demographic effects as well, as families and women did not find during the year The second of this civil war, in which hundreds of young Moroccans were killed, was an adult man who slaughtered the sacrifice of Eid, which prompted jurists to issue a fatwa permitting women to slaughter according to conditions they set at the time.

