“When history repeats itself, the price we pay is higher”

The Ecuadorians captured six Colombians who were members of the gang to which the murder of the candidate Villavicencio is attributed. What a pity! The tragedy and the mourning of our neighbors was consummated with the shooting of a compatriot, a mercenary trained by the harsh experience of the armed conflict that we still suffer vehemently. The escalation of insecurity in the territories after the meritorious peace process with the Farc has once again overflowed our borders. The events occur two years after a group of Colombian mercenaries dealt with the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse.

But to what can we attribute the production of these crimes that violate the democratic principle? Drug trafficking and corruption, two of the scourges that torment the history of Latin Americans, are the externalization of the same criminal cause of assassinations. The reasons for acting of the authors and accomplices of this type of behavior are unaware of the other, they silence their messages and try to preserve the socio-cultural conditions that grant them privileges above the interests of others.

The public force and criminal law prevent and reprimand these intentions. However, as a general rule, they are not oriented to combat its causes: the rampant inequality that saddens us in the OECD, the few opportunities offered by our economy, the lack of recognition of the experience of a huge sector of the population and the traumas of displacement, kidnapping and war. There will be no peace as long as we do not change the context that gives rise to this morality.