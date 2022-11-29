On November 28, Hu Henghua, deputy secretary of the municipal party committee and mayor, presided over the epidemic prevention and control scheduling meeting in Yuzhong District and Jiangbei District respectively, to study and implement the important instructions of General Secretary Xi Jinping on epidemic prevention and control, and earnestly implement the work of Vice Premier Sun Chunlan Requirements to further study the key issues that need to be solved in the current prevention and control of the epidemic in the two regions. Yu Xuejun, leader of the Chongqing Working Group of the Comprehensive Group of the Joint Prevention and Control Mechanism of the State Council and deputy director of the National Health Commission, delivered a speech. Zhang Xuan, director of the Standing Committee of the Municipal People’s Congress, and Li Jing, vice chairman of the CPPCC attended the meeting.

The meeting pointed out that Yuzhong District and Jiangbei District are the key districts and counties of this round of epidemic in our city. With the full support of the Chongqing Working Group of the Comprehensive Group of the Joint Prevention and Control Mechanism of the State Council, the epidemic prevention and control work has achieved phased results, but it is still in a critical period. , must not relax in the slightest. It is necessary to fully, accurately and comprehensively implement the decisions and deployments of the Party Central Committee and the State Council, adhere to the ninth edition and implement the 20 Articles, strengthen confidence and determination, adhere to problem orientation, analyze calmly, grasp the main contradictions, and make every effort to overcome difficulties in the shortest possible time. Realize the eradication of social aspects and the removal of high-risk areas, and resolutely fight to win the battle against the epidemic.

The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to focus on the key and difficult points of the current prevention and control work and take effective measures to further enhance the scientific nature and precision of the prevention and control work. Strictly manage high-risk areas, implement the requirements of staying at home and door-to-door services, strictly prevent cross-infection and risk spillovers, dynamically adjust risk areas in a timely manner, implement differentiated management, and achieve quick planning and quick resolution. Positive infections are highly contagious, and the proportion of close contacts who become positive is high. If they are not transported and isolated in time, the risk of community epidemic transmission will increase. It is necessary to efficiently carry out tracing the sun to find secrets, strengthen the “three public (industrial) coordination”, speed up the traceability of the flow, find out the risk source in a timely manner, and seek truth from facts to determine the close contact personnel, pay attention to methods, do detailed work, and transfer and isolate as soon as possible according to the law and regulations, so as to meet the needs Turn as much as possible, and should be separated as much as possible. It is necessary to strengthen the service guarantee of the masses, do a good job in guaranteeing the supply of living materials, ensure the basic life and medical needs of the masses, listen patiently to the demands of the masses, and solve the urgent problems and worries of the masses in a timely manner.

Relevant comrades from the Chongqing Working Group of the Comprehensive Group of the Joint Defense and Joint Control Mechanism of the State Council, the heads of the city’s key district and county supervision groups, Yuzhong District, and Jiangbei District participated.