When Hu Henghua was investigating in Qianjiang District, he emphasized that the “local specialties” article should be made according to local conditions to promote the value-added of the whole industry chain and increase farmers’ income through multiple channels_Chongqing People’s Government Network

On May 10, Hu Henghua, deputy secretary of the Municipal Party Committee and mayor, went to Qianjiang District for investigation. He emphasized that it is necessary to thoroughly implement General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important expositions on the work of “agriculture, rural areas and farmers” and the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, solidly carry out theme education, conduct in-depth investigations and research, give full play to the role of the “main front” of economic development in industrial parks, and do things according to local conditions. Good articles on “local specialties”, vigorously develop the agricultural product processing industry and the food industry, promote the value-added of the entire industrial chain, increase farmers’ income through multiple channels, and promote the overall revitalization of the countryside with industrial prosperity.

Luo Qingquan, secretary-general of the municipal government, attended the meeting.

Chongqing Pengjiang Food Co., Ltd., located in Qianjiang High-tech Zone, is a municipal-level leading enterprise in agricultural industrialization. Its products cover meat products, bean products, pickles and mustards, etc. Hu Henghua walked into the product exhibition hall and production workshop and asked about the production process and online sales. He said that the food industry is a sunrise industry. He hopes that enterprises will seize market opportunities, further promote the “three products” strategy, optimize product categories and brand systems, increase efforts in intelligent transformation, and ensure process stability and food safety. Relevant departments and parks should increase policy and financial support for the food industry, actively cultivate leading enterprises, and promote the development of industrial clusters. Chongqing Shengeng Food Co., Ltd. mainly uses traditional handcrafts to make condiments. Hu Henghua talked with the inheritors of intangible cultural heritage, and encouraged enterprises to deepen the food industry, strengthen scientific research cooperation with universities, improve the level of intelligence and standardization, expand scale, and accelerate development. In the Yangtoushan Municipal Modern Agricultural Industrial Park, Hu Henghua asked about kiwi fruit planting and e-commerce sales of Sanlei Tian Tian Agricultural Development Company, inspected the big data platform of kiwi fruit smart agriculture, and expressed his affirmation of the establishment of an interest linkage mechanism by the company to increase agricultural income. He said that it is necessary to strengthen demand traction and market orientation, make good use of agricultural big data, accurately analyze market demand, and optimize industrial layout. It is necessary to promote the subdivision of agriculture into chains, vigorously develop intensive processing of agricultural products, and let farmers share the value-added benefits of the industrial chain. At the Xinglong Bay Pig Breeding Base of Liujiu Animal Husbandry Technology Co., Ltd., Hu Henghua inspected the operation of the pig breeding farm via video, hoping that the company will maintain its focus, strengthen scientific and technological breeding and environmental protection, and promote the high-quality development of the animal husbandry industry. Tujia Thirteen Villages is one of the largest and best-preserved Tujia stilted buildings in southeast Chongqing. Hu Henghua inspected the style and features of Tujia cottages along the road, emphasizing the need to introduce market entities, strengthen the professional operation of scenic spots, enrich the content and business formats, and string the surrounding scenic spots into a chain to create a tourism “tipping point”.

Hu Henghua came to Zhongtang Town Health Center to learn more about the construction of medical community, medical equipment configuration, outpatient visits, etc. He emphasized that it is necessary to further promote the construction of county-level medical community, actively explore the integration of medical care and prevention, and strive to improve the service capabilities of grassroots medical institutions. At the forest fire prevention inspection point in Xinjian Village, Xiaonanhai Town, Hu Henghua supervised and inspected the forest fire prevention work and patrolled the forest. Hu Henghua also investigated the construction of Qianjiang Wulingshan Airport and transportation hub.

Persons in charge of relevant departments of Qianjiang District and City participated.