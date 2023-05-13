When Imran Khan quietly left the Islamabad High Court

After the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and getting relief from the Supreme Court, when the Islamabad High Court reached the hearing related to Imran Khan’s cases on Friday, extraordinary security arrangements were seen around the court. .

Islamabad High Court is located in Sector G-Ten, on the indication of G-Ten, containers were also seen placed on the sides of the court along with barbed wire, while police and Rangers personnel were in large numbers at the gate and around the Islamabad High Court. Officials dressed in civilian clothes were also seen.

Some Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf workers had gathered near Sector G-11 and were hoisting party flags on the Srinagar highway.

We pray that the High Court will be shifted from here soon.

Complaints of business being affected before Imran Khan’s appearance were also heard.

There is a huge market near the Islamabad High Court. A shopkeeper in front of the court looked very tired of Imran Khan’s appearance in the court.

A shopkeeper dealing in meat said that the rent of one of his shops is Rs 8 lakh and the rent of another shop on the same road is Rs 14 lakh.

‘We are fed up, our business is being badly affected. Now the customers are fed up and stopped coming here.

“The court is hearing to be shifted from here, I pray that the High Court will be shifted from here soon, then people in the red zone will know.”

After making his identification at the gate, he entered the premises of the court, then the former governor of Punjab Latif Khosa passed by with a few lawyers in a happy mood saying that I told Umar Atta Bandyal that ‘You are greatly respected.’

Latif Khosa is also angry with his political party (Pakistan People’s Party) these days.

Meanwhile, there were reports of arrest of 14 workers of Tehreek-e-Insaf from Srinagar highway, on the other hand, news of Imran Khan’s departure from the police line for the High Court came.

A few minutes later, Imran Khan reached the Islamabad High Court under tight security.

‘Brother I am from media’

Despite Imran Khan’s request at the last appearance, his car was not allowed to enter the court building, but today as soon as he reached the High Court, one of his cars was allowed to enter without any hindrance and Deputy Inspector The General (DIG) himself was on security duty with them.

As soon as Imran Khan got out of the car inside the court, a large number of lawyers, who were already there, started shouting slogans in his favour.

Security arrangements were so tight today that the police asked the media representatives to tell us who is not from the media.

The female police officers pointed at some female journalists and asked them to arrest them too, on which they were told not to arrest them, they are from the media.

The police officers raised their hand towards a journalist and said that you should come with us, to which the female journalist said, ‘Brother, I am from the media.’

After the orders of the Supreme Court to provide security, instead of bringing Imran Khan in another vehicle, DIG Security Hasan Ali Khan took him to the High Court in his own vehicle.

He was constantly by Imran Khan’s side and was also seen as cautious, sometimes clearing the way and looking at Imran Khan’s feet.

During Imran Khan’s appearance, the entire media was waiting in front of the Chief Justice’s room, but suddenly it came to know that the case has been transferred.

Now Imran Khan will not appear in the court of Chief Justice and Justice Hasan Aurangzeb and Justice Tamman Rifat will hear the case.

‘Imran Khan’s leg wound is healed?’

The place is the same, the accused is also the same, but neither the accused objected to go on the wheelchair nor was the wheelchair seen anywhere on top of the vehicle and Imran Khan himself went to the court.

Earlier, when Imran Khan appeared in the court, the lawyers said: ‘Imran Khan can’t go inside without a wheelchair’, but since the time of his arrest, Imran Khan has been seen moving around without any difficulty.

Imran Khan walked himself while coming to the Supreme Court and even today during his appearance in the High Court he walked through the crowd to reach the court room.

Imran Khan was taken to the court room along with a crowd of lawyers. After a few minutes of pushing and begging several times, I too was allowed to enter.

When I went inside, except for a few lawyers, no one was present with Imran Khan and they were probably taking notes while quietly looking around.

I went over and asked him how he was doing and asked him some questions.

Exclusive conversation with Imran Khan

Asked about his re-arrest, he said that he is sure he will be re-arrested when he comes out.

‘They foolishly think that putting us in jail can stop all this.’

I asked that it is being said that unlike other political leaders, you were given relief by the Supreme Court.

On this, Imran Khan said in surprise, ‘Relief? I am sitting in the High Court, they had no justification to arrest me.

‘I have been kidnapped and shown a warrant after being taken to jail. This is the law of the jungle.

‘It looks like martial law has been imposed. When I reached the court yesterday, I found out that 40 people have lost their lives during this time.

Referring to the assassination attempt on him, the former prime minister said that the head of a political party had two assassination attempts and his life was spared, “Can’t he even file an FIR which is my constitutional right?” That I can’t even take a name because he is a general?

‘Tell me the law of this world or Pakistan that this happens? They don’t allow the action to take place and say that Imran Khan has taken the wrong name, the action will prove that it is wrong.

Just as Justice Hasan Aurangzeb and Justice Tamman Rifat were sitting in their seats for the hearing, a lawyer started shouting slogans.

Justice Hasan Aurangzeb said on hearing the slogans, “We will not hear this case, we will not tolerate this attitude.” This case will be heard after Friday. Both the judges got up from their seats and left.

Meanwhile, PTI’s lawyer Sher Afgan said about the lawyer who raised slogans, “We don’t know him, it’s unknown.”

Later, the lawyer was kicked out of the courtroom. Meanwhile, PTI’s second lawyer, Faisal Chaudhry, asked a lawyer, ‘Who was this person?’

Told that the lawyer who raised slogans was from Abbottabad, lawyer Faisal Chaudhry laughed and said, ‘Get him arrested.’

‘I apologize to you sir’

After some time, Imran Khan stood in the court room and said that there should be no disturbance during the hearing. Earlier, a man was planted, now such an unfortunate incident should not happen, we want to get justice.’

After which Advocate General Jahangir Jadoon said ‘Don’t call him planted, he belonged to your party.’

After that, an argument started between the other lawyers and they started calling each other to ‘shut up’. During the same noise, Imran Khan said ‘Jadoon sir, I apologize to you.’

After the cases were heard by Justice Hasan Aurangzeb and bail was granted, Imran Khan came out of his seat in the courtroom. Meanwhile, pro-PTI lawyers raised slogans in their favor.

On the other hand, the administration was monitoring the situation around the gate of the court through drone cameras and some people were recorded on the basis of suspicion.

Imran Khan remained present in the courtroom despite the completion of the court hearing after getting bail in 22 cases from the Islamabad High Court.

The former prime minister said in a conversation with the lawyers, “It is God’s will to order, I am tired of sitting here since morning.”

Imran Khan left quietly

After waiting for about an hour and a half for Imran Khan to get bail, I was standing in the premises of the High Court when I heard the sounds of firing from Kalashan Cove.

After some time, Imran Khan’s lawyer Salman Safdar came to the media and was asked about the delay in the departure of Chairman PTI from the court.

On this, Salman Safdar said, ‘We do not understand anything, the police have asked us to get a statement from Imran Khan.’

After half an hour, Imran Khan made a statement in the courtroom in which he appealed to the people to remain calm.

He said: ‘I have been bailed, open the way to Islamabad so that we can depart from here. If the roads are clear, I will be able to leave for Lahore.

‘Collaborate to play the way. After getting bail, I have been waiting for the roads to open for two hours.’

In this whole situation, police officers were also seen running from here to there.

After some time there was commotion in the court premises and a police car was brought and parked outside the door of another court room where Imran Khan was not present.

A few minutes later, Imran Khan came out almost running from the same door along with the security and sat in the car.

The former prime minister was quietly escorted out of the Islamabad High Court in a police vehicle through Judges Gate.

This scene was witnessed by a few journalists, lawyers and security personnel including me.

People who did not see could not believe for about five minutes and asked me ‘Are you sure Imran Khan left like this?’ They could not believe that Imran Khan really left so quietly.