30 years have passed since the closure of the plant in viale Venezia, but the large Moretti “family” has not dispersed. Indeed, on the last day of the year, we wanted to meet again at the ethnographic museum to visit the exhibition “Thirty Years Without Moretti”, in the presence of commendatore Luigi Menazzi Moretti.

«They represent what was the hard core of the company – he began by addressing the former employees of the brewery – esteemed even by those who came after us. They never let go of their support in times of difficulty.

Together with Moretti, the city councilor Fabrizio Cigolot, one of the curators of the exhibition Marta Tasso, the French artist who started the project to reconstruct the memory of the Moretti brand Fabien Marques, the director of Messaggero Veneto Paolo Mosanghini.

«Those who arrived after us – added Menazzi Moretti – knew how to respect the brand and relaunch it, bringing it to the top in Italy. Too bad only for the decision to rejuvenate the mustache, making it an elegant boy with a short mustache. For us he represented a peaceful Friulian grandfather who took a break outside a club sipping a beer with great gusto. I thank the executors of the exhibition and the Municipality – he concluded – I am happy with what I saw ».

An exhibition which, as commissioner Cigolot announced, will be extended by a week, and will therefore close its doors on 22 January.

“There will still be a way to admire the relics, documents, signs of what can be considered the emblem of the city of Udine – explained the commissioner -. Moretti has contributed to writing an important page in the history of the Friulian people, and the mustache has become the emblem of a specific identity of our territory». The curator Tasso recalled how the project «was not born to reconstruct the history of a brand, but to collect people’s memories and interpretations, investigating the link between the city and Moretti».

A journey that began with Marques’ curiosity to discover the meaning of the arch with the inscription “Ditta Luigi Moretti” at the entrance to the car park of the same name. Many memories resurfaced during the visit to the exhibition by former employees.

«Moretti was our family, which allowed us to grow not only professionally, but also humanly – said Armando Coletto -. Our merit was to carry the Moretti flag in large cities and small towns, in a capillary way. The merit of this exhibition is to have further elevated the name of Moretti, making it a cultural heritage». Those present also included those who contributed to the launch of Friulian beer in America: «I have signed agreements with 36 concessionaires in the States – assured Alessandro Marinelli -. The most rewarding period of my career. The end of this work adventure was a great disappointment».

An “end” only from the point of view of production for the city, given that the memory has remained alive over the decades, arriving intact up to the present day.