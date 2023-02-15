When investigating the construction of the Haihe River Combined Transport Hub Project, Li Jun emphasized: to fully amplify the advantages of the Haihe River Combined Transport and to speed up the construction of a landmark project with high-level transportation and a strong province



Yesterday morning, Li Jun, deputy secretary of the Municipal Party Committee and mayor, led a team to Pinghu City and Jiaxing Port Area to investigate the construction of the Haihe River Intermodal Transport Project. Li Jun emphasized that it is necessary to thoroughly implement the strategic deployment of the Provincial Party Committee and the Provincial Government on building a strong province with high-level transportation and building a world-class strong port, make full use of Jiaxing’s location advantages and unique resource endowments, and strengthen system concepts, planning guidance, project support, and Hong Kong. Industry linkage and departmental coordination will speed up the construction of the Haihe River Intermodal Transport Hub Project into a landmark project of high-level transportation and a strong province, providing strong support for high-quality development.

The Haihe River Combined Transport Hub Project is centered on Jiaxing’s inland river port and seaport, including 19 major provincial projects such as high-grade waterways, wharfs, and Haihe River combined transport operation areas. Li Jun and his entourage first came to the Dushan Coal Transit Wharf to inspect the Haihe Transit, “Scattering to Collection”, and the construction of No. 2 Harbor Basin, and listened to the report on the Haihe combined transport work. The Dushan Coal Transit Wharf Project is the largest sea-river combined transport project in the province. Three 35,000-ton marine coal unloading berths, 18 500-ton inland river loading and waiting berths and corresponding supporting facilities have been built. Li Jun emphasized that it is necessary to systematically sort out the transportation business chain and management chain, open up all links of sea-river intermodal transport, promote the seamless connection of “ships, ports, and goods”, and guide goods to “transfer to water, bulk to collection”. It is necessary to give full play to the pioneering spirit of the grassroots, continuously improve the level of operation informatization, and provide convenient and efficient transportation services for enterprises.

At the Waihai Wharf of the Zhapu Port Area, Li Jun inspected the construction of the Zhapu Port Area and the situation of container-sea-river intermodal transport. The Zhapu port area is the main battlefield for container-sea-river intermodal transport in Jiaxing Port. The outer sea terminal and the inland river-sea-river intermodal operation area were the first to be built and the largest in scale. Li Jun emphasized that it is necessary to further expand the horizon, benchmark against advanced ports at home and abroad, insist on the goal of striving for the advanced position, constantly tap the potential and increase efficiency, and make greater contributions to the construction of a world-class strong port.

During the investigation, Li Jun emphasized that on the new track of green and low-carbon development, the sea-river combined transport will play a unique advantage in the modern comprehensive transportation system. It is necessary to strengthen the system concept, and focus on various links such as inland rivers and outer seas, ports and wharfs, make overall plans, systematic planning, and overall advancement, so as to effectively smooth the internal and external passages of sea-river combined transport. It is necessary to strengthen the guidance of planning, based on long-term development, adhere to high starting point planning, tackle the construction of high-level waterways, and promote the large-scale and standardized development of ships. It is necessary to strengthen project support, seize major opportunities to expand effective investment, solve difficulties and break through blockages in a timely manner, and ensure that major projects start, complete, and put into use early. It is necessary to strengthen the linkage between Hong Kong and industry, optimize the layout of inland waterways, improve the collection and distribution system of inland ports, develop urban industrial belts along rivers, and promote the integrated development of Hong Kong and industry. It is necessary to strengthen departmental coordination, establish a sense of chess, enhance work consciousness and initiative, form a joint force, and promote high-quality economic development with the advantages of sea-river intermodal transport.