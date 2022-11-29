When investigating the current epidemic prevention and control work, Hu Tao emphasized scientific, accurate and rapid handling of the epidemic, and served the masses with heart and emotion

On November 26, Hu Tao, Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee and Commander-in-Chief of the Municipal Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters, went to the Haizhou District New Coronary Pneumonia Tracing Center for investigation, and went deep into some main urban areas and shops along the streets of our city to conduct unannounced visits to the epidemic prevention and control work.

Hu Tao first came to the Haizhou District New Coronary Pneumonia Tracing Center to visit the front-line staff and learn more about the development of the traceability work. He said that the comrades of the Tracing Center for Tracing the Epidemic gave up their homes to help everyone, and raced against the virus day and night, providing strong support for stopping the spread of the epidemic and precise prevention and control. On behalf of the Municipal Party Committee and the Municipal Government, Hu Tao expressed his heartfelt thanks to the front-line staff, and hoped that everyone would continue to carry forward the excellent style of continuous combat, do a good job in the traceability work with high quality and efficiency, and fight the epidemic prevention and control battle.

Hu Tao emphasized that it is necessary to thoroughly implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions on epidemic prevention and control, unswervingly implement the general strategy of “foreign defense import, internal defense rebound” in accordance with the unified deployment of the provincial party committee, and unswervingly implement the “dynamic clear Zero” general policy, continuously improve the scientificity and precision of epidemic prevention and control work, resolutely win and win the overall war, blocking war, and annihilation war of epidemic prevention and control, and mobilize the whole party, whole people and society to start epidemic prevention and control within the city The people’s war is to quickly extinguish the epidemic in the shortest possible time. We must fully understand the importance and urgency of the circulation adjustment work, insist on racing against time and viruses, keep an eye on the transmission chain, focus on risk points, and continue to carry out full-track and full-scenario review to ensure that all potential risks are found in the shortest possible time. Come out and take control. It is necessary to summarize the good experience and good practices in the early stage, accumulate experience, solidify and promote it, improve the work process, and form a long-term mechanism. It is necessary to make a fuss and work hard on early detection and early disposal, grasp the key points, improve the response speed, and strengthen the coordination and cooperation capabilities among various departments. It is necessary to embody humanistic care, strengthen production and living services, serve the masses with heart and soul, and further win the understanding, support and cooperation of the masses.

Afterwards, Hu Tao made unannounced visits to some of the city’s main urban areas and shops along the streets on the prevention and control of the epidemic. Near Aiguo Street in Haizhou District, when Hu Tao inspected the shops along the street, he reminded the merchants and takeaway personnel to take good personal protection, and urged the operators to strengthen the management of employees, conduct regular nucleic acid tests in strict accordance with the requirements, strictly implement the regulations for wearing masks, Regular prevention and control measures such as checking codes and scanning codes.

Municipal leaders Su Wei and Li Jinhui, responsible comrades of relevant municipal departments participated in relevant activities.