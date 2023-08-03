when is it not mandatory? — idealist/news

Submitting the declaration of succession is an obligation that must be complied with by the heirs, by those called to the inheritance or by the legatees within 12 months from the date of opening of the succession, usually coinciding with the date of the taxpayer’s death.

This declaration can be presented through the official portal of the Revenue Agency or with the assistance of an authorized intermediary, such as a CAF centre. However, there may be exceptions.

The Italian law explains what the declaration of succession and when it is not mandatory, since its imposition may vary according to the specific case. Furthermore, in certain contexts, it is also possible to renounce the inheritance according to the legislation in force.

Declaration of succession: what is it about?

The declaration of succession is a document that the heirs must complete following the death of a person who has bequeathed at least a sum of money more than 100,000 euros o one immobile. The presentation of the declaration is an obligation imposed by law and, if carried out more than 12 months after the death or late, may result in the application of several sanctions.

However, when is the declaration of succession not mandatory? In the event of the death of a close relative and in some other circumstances it is not required. It is a fulfillment that must be presented directly to theRevenue Agencythrough the online portal or through an intermediary authorized for succession such as the CAF where he notary. In the case of multiple heirs, the presentation of a single succession is sufficient.

When there is a undeclared property in succession, it must be remembered that the irregularity of the property does not hinder the transfer to the heirs. Generally, the inheritance can be transmitted by law or by will, with the will, however, the succession must be made within the established limits.

What happens if the succession deed is not done?

What happens if the succession is not done? In case the succession after 10 years of statute of limitations from the death of the deceased is not presented, the Revenue Agency proceeds with the official assessment and settlement of the tax. This sum must in any case be paid even in the absence of the declaration presented.

When is there no succession obligation?

The most frequently asked question regarding the declaration of succession is: when is it not mandatory? Contrary to popular belief, the declaration of succession does not always have to be filed, especially if the following conditions are met simultaneously:

the inheritance is destined to spouse and first-degree relatives of the deceased;the legacy does not exceed 100,000 euros;the legacy it does not include real estate or real estate rights

However, these conditions may fail due to hereditary circumstances. If so, you may be required to file the Probate Statement. For example, the succession without real estate but only with a current accountthe document is required.

The taxes to be paid for the declaration of succession

The presentation of the declaration of succession involves the application of inheritance taxes in the event that a property is included in the inheritance and, in this case, the payment must be made via current account.

Tax rates vary according to specific circumstances, more specifically:

rate of 4%: applied in the case of direct relatives or spouses, but only on the net value that exceeds 1 million euros;rate of 6%: applies to transfers of the property to brothers or sisters, but only on the net value that exceeds 100,000 euros. Furthermore, this tax is also valid for other relatives up to the fourth degree, with no deductible;rate of 8%: consider transfers to other subjects, on the total value without any deductible.

For the payment of taxes, you must use the model F24, with the related tax codes. Furthermore, in the case of high value amounts, exceeding 1,000 euros, it is possible to request the installment of the sums due.

If an heir refuses to inherit, what are the consequences?

Sometimes it is asked: “My sister doesn’t want to do the succession, what are the consequences?” In this specific case, the procedure provides for disinherit who would be considered heir by law, documenting in the will the will to exclude him from the succession. In this way, the decommissioned person will not receive any share of the estate and the assets of the deceased will be distributed among the other heirs.

Who must submit the declaration of succession?

The declaration of succession is mandatory for some subjects, namely:

heirs and legatees or the legal representatives; those who are admitted to the possession of the hereditary assets;The estate administrators;i legacy curators;The executors;i trustee.

If several people are required to file the declaration of succession, it is sufficient to send only one.

In case there is real estate included in the inheritance, it is possible to use a online service specially provided by the Revenue Agency for cadastral transfers. For those who reside abroad, it is still possible to use the paper modelsending it by registered letter to the Revenue Agency office.

How is the inherited estate composed?

The estate inherited by the successor or direct line relative of the deceased may consist of active assets e passive assets. Assets include movable and immovable property, such as houses and apartments, as well as stocks, shares and shares.

Passive assets, on the other hand, may include debts and medical expenses incurred in the last six months, as well as funeral expenses.

Through hereditary succession, patrimony of any kind can be obtained, both active and passive goods are received. However, it is important to know that there is always the possibility of refusing the inheritance. Italian legislation provides for this option, but on the contrary, once the inheritance has been accepted, it is no longer possible to renounce it.

What happens if an heir decides to waive the inheritance?

If an heir decides to decline the inheritance, give up automatically both ai possessions what are you possible debts. Even if the inheritance is divided among several heirs, it is possible to refuse one’s share of the inheritance.

In this specific case, the heir no longer has any rights or recall on the same, and it is as if he had never been called to receive it. However, it is imperative that you make a full and unconditional waiver of inheritance.

People who show interest in cases where the declaration of succession is not mandatory I’m looking for answers to a number of additional questions:

When a parent dies, is it necessary to inherit?

The succession of death must be presented within 12 months following the death of the parent at the headquarters of the Revenue Agency competent for the territory, a specific declaration of succession, followed by the determination of the corresponding tax.

How to avoid succession?

Inheritance tax is not required when the inheritance is passed on to first-degree relatives, provided that the value of the inheritance does not exceed €100,000 and does not include real estate. If these conditions are not met, the only way to avoid the tax is to renounce the inheritance.

