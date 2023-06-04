When is the first Valledupar book fair?

Just four days away from the most important literary event in the city, Valduparenses are preparing to enjoy the first Valledupar book fair. An event that will bring together writers not only from the Caribbean region, but also from other parts of the country and the world.

From June 8 to 11, 2023, the historic center will receive hundreds of attendees who will be able to enjoy a wide agenda that includes talks, talks and conferences; book launches, dialogues about the novel, the short story, poetry, journalism, the indigenous contribution, the challenges of women in today’s society and the importance of reading and writing in children and young people.

Within the group of guests, great personalities such as Vanessa Rosales will attend; the former Minister of Education, Alejandro Gaviria; Carolina Sanín, Alonso Sánchez Baute, Luis Felipe Núñez Mestre, Julio Oñate Martín, María Angélica Pumarejo and the former Foreign Minister of Colombia, María Ángela Holguín.

In order to promote and support reading, FELVA also opens the doors to local writers and publishers who do not have enough support to publicize their works, so this space is the right one to carry out the expansion of new the new authors and literary houses.

The opening of the fair will take place at the ‘Cecilia Caballero de Lopez’ House of Culture with the installation of ‘Vallenatología: photographic exhibition on vallenato’, where the origins and foundations of vallenato music will be told with the presentation of the book written by Consuelo Araújo Noguera, one of the founders of the Vallenato Legend Festival.

