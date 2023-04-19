when is the next shock? From Investing.com

© Reuters.



Investing.com – Every time the Fed brakes, something smashes the windshield. The analogy is sad, but it turned out to be true. If 2022 was the year of inflation that forced central banks to raise rates at the fastest rate in decades, the economic effects were expected in 2023. The most telegraphed recession in history seemed inevitable and the problem was only the timing. The first quarter was a roller coaster ride, with the narrative swinging between bullish and bearish assumptions.

But the index and closed it up 7.4% and 7.5% respectively, as US Treasuries rallied strongest in history in March and rate volatility rose to a crisis high global finance.

Meanwhile, China has reopened its doors and the mild winter in Europe has helped the recovery by fueling hopes of a “non-landing”, between solid economic data and a trend towards disinflation. Markets have

started pricing in a rate cut and equities experienced a surge in euphoria. But then they started re-evaluating expectations of a Fed hike and a higher final rate.

When is the next shock?

At this point, “When is the next shock?” you ask in a comment Ritu Vohora, Investment Specialist, Capital markets, by T. Rowe Price. The cases of Silicon Valley Bank and Credit Suisse sent shockwaves in March and in just ten days, rate expectations changed dramatically, according to the expert perhaps it was the first jolt of a series of future shocks.

The central banks have stabilized the turmoil but we are not out of trouble yet because, explains Vohora, we do not know what the impact will be on the real economy. We will likely be in limbo until the effects start showing up in the data, usually delayed by a few quarters.

According to T. Rowe Price’s expert, however, we are not in 2008, banks are better regulated and capitalized, but it is likely that stress will force them to reduce risk-taking to safeguard balance sheets.

Furthermore, they are a key conduit to the economy and tightening credit standards will result in higher lending costs for companies, increasing pressure on earnings.

Liquidity has also tightened drastically and it is likely according to Vohora that we are now in a more restrictive regime, which means that we have to expect high volatility. The Fed is walking a tightrope, with one foot on both the rate brake and the other on the liquidity accelerator.

“History warns against easing too early, but the credit crunch has probably accelerated a recession and central banks may want the right guns. They hiked rates in March but could pause. magically disappeared, and rates will likely stay “higher for longer,” albeit with a lower peak,” predicts T. Rowe Price expert.

Opportunities from bonds

Vohora warns that now is not the time to be complacent, however, explaining that bear markets typically come in three phases: first a rate shock, then another on earnings or growth, and finally on liquidity.

With the S&P500 trading at 18 times expected earnings, equities aren’t cheap and probably underprice recession risk. But outside the US, emerging markets and Japan offer more reasonable cushions. Bond markets have a more bearish view and the yield curve continues to be inverted, an ominous sign that has always preceded the

recession.

According to T. Rowe Price’s expert, bonds still present an attractive income and diversification opportunity in the event of a slowdown. In 2022, a year to forget, bonds and equities fell together, and episodes of volatility and illiquidity are likely to persist.

For this Vohora recommends diversification, attention to quality and fundamentals, important for navigating market swings and exploiting dislocations. The management of the downside risk, avoiding the losers, underlines the expert of T. Rowe Price in conclusion, will be as important as supporting the winners.

This article was written exclusively by Financialounge.com for Investing.com. Each week, “Market View” features original interviews with investment houses on key market topics that will be featured exclusively on our site. It does not constitute a solicitation, offer, advice or recommendation to invest