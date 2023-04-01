Photo: Mayor of Cali.

The emblematic Plaza de Cayzedo located in the center of Cali, currently has an enclosure with fences, provisionally, around the perimeter.

This has to do with a plan based on a “comprehensive recovery” which became known in 2020, when it was announced by the mayor of Cali, Jorge Iván Ospina.

The first enclosure it was given in the month of July 2022 and beyond the fact that it was stated that it would last between 4 and 5 months, exactly 9 months have already passed after the actions carried out.

The Municipal Administration argues that the reasons for its closure were linked to a “complete lack of control”as warned by the District Government Secretary, Nhora Mondragón.

“The same citizens They are the ones that cause these problems.the administration proposes solutions,” he added.

This based on the alleged prostitution businesses, sale and consumption of hallucinogens and even, bad odors coming from the feces of people who are there; problems that have afflicted said public space for years.

Who has manifested affectations by this measure?

1. The informal vendors in this area who have been there for years have been considerably affected.

2. Trade polishers.

3. The red sellers.

4. Belt sellers.

Data:

– Cayzedo Square will be open to the public againbut it will return as it did years ago: grated.

– This historic place already had the trellis system since 1907, but it was not until 1936 when they were removed.

– The Plaza de Cayzedo will open again next April 15.

– They contemplate that there is an opening hours that would consist from 08:00 to 18:00.

